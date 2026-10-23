43 NEW BRITISH CITIZENS WELCOMED IN VIRGIN ISLANDS! GOVERNOR URGES NEWLY REGISTERED CITIZENS TO SUPPORT NEWCOMERS AND EMBRACE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE UK!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS | BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS | BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS — October 23, 2026

Forty-three individuals have officially been registered as British citizens in the British Virgin Islands, marking a significant milestone in their personal journeys and opening the door to new opportunities in the United Kingdom.

The citizenship ceremony, held at Government House on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, brought together the newly registered citizens for an occasion celebrating perseverance, belonging and civic responsibility.

Governor of the Virgin Islands, His Excellency Daniel Pruce, congratulated the 43 individuals on successfully completing the citizenship process and demonstrating their allegiance to both the United Kingdom and the Virgin Islands.

He highlighted the important benefits associated with British citizenship, including the ability to reside and work in the United Kingdom, along with expanded opportunities for education, career advancement and professional development.

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GOVERNOR’S MESSAGE: BE SUPPORTIVE OF NEWCOMERS!

But Governor Pruce’s message went beyond passports and privileges.

He reminded the new citizens that British citizenship also carries moral and legal responsibilities, including showing compassion, respect and understanding toward people arriving in the Virgin Islands.

“I ask you in particular to be always supportive of others who are newcomers to this Territory,” the Governor stated.

Drawing on biblical teachings, he reminded the gathering of the importance of welcoming strangers and remembering the experiences of those who have themselves been newcomers.

His remarks placed particular emphasis on inclusion, community responsibility and the importance of extending to others the same understanding and support that many newcomers hope to receive.

CITIZENSHIP IS MORE THAN A PASSPORT

Registrar General Mrs. Tashi O’Flaherty-Maduro reinforced that message, reminding the new citizens that citizenship represents much more than legal documentation.

“Citizenship is often associated with a passport, a certificate, or a legal status. Yet its true meaning extends well beyond the documents that establish it,” she explained.

She encouraged the newly registered citizens to embrace their achievement without abandoning the traditions, personal experiences and cultural identities that have shaped their lives.

According to the Registrar General, those diverse backgrounds can continue enriching the communities to which the new citizens belong.

GOV.VG

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A NEW CHAPTER, NEW OPPORTUNITIES

For the 43 individuals, the ceremony represented the culmination of different journeys, some involving years of patience, determination and perseverance.

Their newly acquired British citizenship brings expanded opportunities while reinforcing their responsibilities to the communities they call home.

The ceremony also delivered a broader message about the importance of welcoming newcomers and recognising their contribution to the continued development of the Virgin Islands.

For these 43 new British citizens, the journey has reached an important milestone. And an exciting new chapter has begun.

Source: Government of the Virgin Islands, Civil Registry and Passport Office, official release dated October 20, 2026.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Your Caribbean. Your News. Your Voice.

#TimesCaribbean #BritishVirginIslands #Tortola #BritishCitizenship #CaribbeanNews #VirginIslands #UKCitizenship #CaribbeanCommunity

ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS — October 23, 2026

Forty-three individuals have officially been registered as British citizens in the British Virgin Islands, marking a significant milestone in their personal journeys and opening the door to new opportunities in the United Kingdom.

The citizenship ceremony, held at Government House on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, brought together the newly registered citizens for an occasion celebrating perseverance, belonging and civic responsibility.

Governor of the Virgin Islands, His Excellency Daniel Pruce, congratulated the 43 individuals on successfully completing the citizenship process and demonstrating their allegiance to both the United Kingdom and the Virgin Islands.

He highlighted the important benefits associated with British citizenship, including the ability to reside and work in the United Kingdom, along with expanded opportunities for education, career advancement and professional development.

GOV.VG

+1

GOVERNOR’S MESSAGE: BE SUPPORTIVE OF NEWCOMERS!

But Governor Pruce’s message went beyond passports and privileges.

He reminded the new citizens that British citizenship also carries moral and legal responsibilities, including showing compassion, respect and understanding toward people arriving in the Virgin Islands.

“I ask you in particular to be always supportive of others who are newcomers to this Territory,” the Governor stated.

Drawing on biblical teachings, he reminded the gathering of the importance of welcoming strangers and remembering the experiences of those who have themselves been newcomers.

His remarks placed particular emphasis on inclusion, community responsibility and the importance of extending to others the same understanding and support that many newcomers hope to receive.

CITIZENSHIP IS MORE THAN A PASSPORT

Registrar General Mrs. Tashi O’Flaherty-Maduro reinforced that message, reminding the new citizens that citizenship represents much more than legal documentation.

“Citizenship is often associated with a passport, a certificate, or a legal status. Yet its true meaning extends well beyond the documents that establish it,” she explained.

She encouraged the newly registered citizens to embrace their achievement without abandoning the traditions, personal experiences and cultural identities that have shaped their lives.

According to the Registrar General, those diverse backgrounds can continue enriching the communities to which the new citizens belong.

GOV.VG

+1

A NEW CHAPTER, NEW OPPORTUNITIES

For the 43 individuals, the ceremony represented the culmination of different journeys, some involving years of patience, determination and perseverance.

Their newly acquired British citizenship brings expanded opportunities while reinforcing their responsibilities to the communities they call home.

The ceremony also delivered a broader message about the importance of welcoming newcomers and recognising their contribution to the continued development of the Virgin Islands.

For these 43 new British citizens, the journey has reached an important milestone. And an exciting new chapter has begun.

Source: Government of the Virgin Islands, Civil Registry and Passport Office, official release dated October 20, 2026.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Your Caribbean. Your News. Your Voice.

#TimesCaribbean #BritishVirginIslands #Tortola #BritishCitizenship #CaribbeanNews #VirginIslands #UKCitizenship #CaribbeanCommunity