THE CARE OF THE FEDERATION CAN’T FIT BETWEEN OTHER MASSIVE PORTFOLIOS — PLP’S DAMEON LAWRENCE DEMANDS FULL-TIME HEALTH MINISTER WITH ANCHORED FOCUS AMID NATIONAL CRISIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A political firestorm has erupted following a no-holds-barred declaration from PLP Constituency #2 Chairman, Dameon Lawrence, who has taken direct aim at the SKNLP government’s failure to prioritize public health in the face of mounting national tragedy.

The PLP Chairman has placed the Drew administration’s healthcare failings under a glaring spotlight, denouncing the Prime Minister’s overloaded portfolio as a dangerous gamble with citizens’ lives.

“A Swooshing Decline” — that’s how Lawrence described the disintegration of the once-promised “universal healthcare” dream. Instead of progress, he says the nation has witnessed delay, dysfunction, and death.

“The care of the Federation can not fit between other massive portfolios,” Lawrence argued. “It needs a minister with anchored focus… That is the standard set with the leadership of Dr. Harris, with the appointment of Junior Minister Wendy Phipps.”

Citing the heart-wrenching and increasingly frequent stories of avoidable deaths, Lawrence invoked the chilling words of social commentator Duncan “BigLice” Wattley following the untimely death of Glen “Ghost” Phillip: “Deh kill me fren.”

A SYSTEM ON LIFE SUPPORT

With the Prime Minister also holding portfolios for National Security, CBI, and the Office of the Prime Minister, Lawrence says healthcare leadership has become diluted, disjointed, and dangerously ineffective.

10 Alarming Reasons Why St. Kitts Needs a Dedicated Minister of Health NOW:

Medical supply crises crippling hospitals and clinics. Delayed autopsies and pathology results stalling justice and closure. JNF Hospital deterioration and failing emergency services. Mental health implosion with no coordinated national response. Soaring chronic illness rates with minimal public education. Healthcare worker burnout due to chronic understaffing. Stalled national health insurance, three years of broken promises. Outdated patient record systems, no digitization or data tracking. Post-COVID aftershocks, from long-COVID to health misinformation. Total leadership vacuum, leaving lives in limbo during emergencies.

WILL DREW ACT OR DEFLECT?

As pressure mounts, the big question now is whether Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew—himself a medical doctor—will finally admit what the nation already knows: he can’t do it all.

Calls are growing across party lines for the appointment of a full-time Minister or Junior Minister of Health, one whose only job is to rescue the system and deliver the care that every citizen deserves.

Three years in, and the Drew administration is still blaming, stalling, and failing. The people are tired of declarations. They want delivery.

And as Dameon Lawrence’s words echo across the nation, one truth rings louder than ever:

St. Kitts and Nevis deserves a full-time Minister of Health—not a part-time Prime Minister pretending to be one.

