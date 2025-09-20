PLP STANDS WITH MARKET VENDORS: PARTY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO FIXING DREW ADMINISTRATION FAILURES

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 21, 2025 — The People’s Labour Party (PLP) has once again underscored its pledge to remain closely connected with the people, as party representatives visited the local public market this weekend. The visit was aimed at showing support for vendors, engaging in dialogue, and hearing firsthand about the pressing challenges they face under the current administration.

According to the PLP, the exercise reflects the party’s philosophy of “supporting our locals and taking the time to connect with people to truly understand what’s happening in our country.”

Vendors spoke candidly about their struggles — from deteriorating infrastructure and sanitation concerns, to falling sales and the absence of meaningful government support. Many expressed frustration with what they described as neglect from the Drew-led administration, noting that repeated pleas for relief have fallen on deaf ears.

PLP representatives made it clear that such visits are not for show, but for solutions.

“It’s clear there’s a lot to be fixed, and we are committed to correcting the many wrongs of this Drew-led administration that simply does not care,” a spokesperson declared.

The party emphasized that the market is not just a place of trade but a cornerstone of local livelihood and culture. By directly engaging with vendors, PLP says it aims to shape policies that respond to the people’s needs rather than political convenience.

As the Federation continues to grapple with mounting concerns over governance, the PLP reaffirmed its promise to “stand with the people, listen to the people, and fight for the people.”