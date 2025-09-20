PLP CENTRAL BASSETERRE COMMUNITY LEADER EXPOSES GOVT’S CONTINUED GROSS NEGLECT OF THE PUBLIC MARKET

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 20, 2025 (SKN Times) — The cries of vendors and farmers at the Basseterre Public Market have reached a boiling point, and this week, they were amplified by the sharp voice of PLP Central Basseterre Chairman, Lawrence, who delivered a blistering rebuke of the government’s neglect of one of the Federation’s most vital community spaces.

While the Minister of Agriculture racks up frequent flyer miles jetting across the globe — from Bermuda to Dubai, Miami to Jamaica, St. Vincent to London, Taiwan, St. Maarten, Grenada, Louisiana, Costa Rica and beyond — the nation’s Public Market is rotting from sheer neglect and misplaced priorities.

Hazards Hiding in Plain Sight

During a walk-through of the market, Chairman Lawrence did not mince words, describing conditions as “shocking, shameful, and hazardous to both vendors and the public.”

“Good morning, here we are at the public market in Basseterre, Central Basseterre. Today is our somewhat usual visit to the space. The beautiful thing is our vendors and their amazing produce. The bad thing is the neglect. Besides the outstanding heat and poorly ventilated space, we have issues ranging from simply cosmetic work needed to downright health hazards,” Lawrence declared.

Rotting Infrastructure, Broken Facilities

Pointing to crumbling columns, peeling paint, mold, and filth, the community leader slammed the government for ignoring warnings that have been raised for months, possibly over a year.

Even more disturbing, Lawrence highlighted the scandalous state of the butcher’s area:

“We’re here in the butcher space and I’m standing next to refrigeration units that are not working for six weeks now. Let that sink in. Our hardworking farmers don’t have proper facilities to store their meats. We’re talking about something that could become very dangerous,” he warned gravely.

Neglect While Ministers Gallivant

The revelations have only deepened public outrage. Many citizens are asking how the government can justify lavish weekly overseas trips by senior ministers while leaving vendors and farmers to sweat in unsafe, unsanitary, and humiliating conditions.

“This is the heart of food security, the hub for our local farmers and vendors. Yet, instead of investing in proper ventilation, safe infrastructure, and working refrigeration, this administration spends taxpayer dollars parading across international stages,” Lawrence charged.

A Clear Call to Accountability

Chairman Lawrence made it plain: the government has failed the vendors, the farmers, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“At this point I feel obligated to tell the government this is what they signed up for,” he said sternly. “Fixing these issues is not optional, it is their duty.”

With public patience running thin and conditions worsening, the Basseterre Public Market has become a symbol of the administration’s gross neglect, misplaced priorities, and lack of compassion for ordinary citizens.

SKN Times will continue to follow this developing story.