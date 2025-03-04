FORMER ST.KITTS-NEVIS DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE FELIX HODGE PASSES, LEAVING BEHIND A LEGACY OF SERVICE AND COMMUNITY IMPACT

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is mourning the passing of one of its most distinguished sons, Former Deputy Commissioner of Police Felix Hodge, whose unwavering dedication to law enforcement and community service has left an indelible mark on the nation.

Hodge, a native of Sandy Point, transitioned peacefully, leaving behind a rich legacy of selflessness, mentorship, and tireless service. The former high-ranking police officer, who served as Deputy Commissioner from 1993 to 1998, was a pillar in both law enforcement and community development, touching countless lives along the way.

With a career spanning decades, Mr. Hodge’s journey in law enforcement began in the 1980s, driven by a childhood passion to protect and serve. His commitment saw him rise through the ranks, earning widespread respect for his integrity, professionalism, and dedication to public safety. He traveled to Barbados and England during his career, broadening his expertise and sharing his knowledge with those under his command.

A passionate mentor, Mr. Hodge trained over 150 police officers and personally guided more than 30 young constables, shaping the future of law enforcement in St. Kitts and Nevis. His influence extended beyond the police force, establishing a Neighbourhood Watch in his community in 2000 to foster a safer environment for all.

Recognized for his sterling contributions, Hodge was honoured with the Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs National Award in Law Enforcement in 2017 and received one of the highest national accolades, the Independence National Award in 2023, for his unwavering service to law enforcement and the community.

However, Mr. Hodge’s impact was not limited to law enforcement alone. His humanitarian spirit shone through as he informally adopted several young persons, supporting their educational needs and providing assistance to struggling families. As a past President of the Police Co-operative Credit Union and a dedicated volunteer with the St. Kitts-Nevis Association for Persons with Disabilities, his contributions were far-reaching.

A true embodiment of the mantra “My Brother’s Keeper”, Mr. Felix Hodge will be remembered not just for the uniform he wore, but for the countless lives he touched through compassion and service.

As the Federation bids farewell to this remarkable son of the soil, the legacy of Felix Hodge will live on in the hearts of those he served and inspired. May his soul rest in eternal peace.