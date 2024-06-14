Former Antiguan Prime Minister Hon. Winston Baldwin Spencer has Arrived in St.Kitts and Set to Headline the PLP-PEOPLES PARTY 11th Convention as Featured Guest Speaker

Former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Winston Baldwin Spencer, has arrived on island and was welcomed and greeted earlier this afternoon by PLP National Leader and 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. Former Antigua and Barbuda PM Winston Balwin Spencer, renowned for his impactful tenure in leadership, will be the distinguished guest speaker at the upcoming PLP-PEOPLES PARTY Convention. The event is scheduled for tommorow Saturday, June 15th, commencing at 3pm at the Tabernacle Recreational Grounds in Tabernacle.

Born on October 8, 1948, Baldwin Spencer is a pivotal figure in Antiguan politics, having served as the third Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His tenure marked a significant shift in governance, leading the United Progressive Party (UPP) to a historic victory in the 2004 general election, unseating the longstanding rule of the Antigua Labour Party (ALP).

Spencer’s political journey began in earnest with his leadership in the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union, where he championed labor rights for over twenty-five years. Elected as Member of Parliament for St. John’s Rural West in 1989, he later played a pivotal role in the formation of the United Progressive Party in 1992, emerging as its leader and subsequently as Leader of the Opposition.

During his time as Opposition Leader, Baldwin Spencer was instrumental in advocating for electoral reforms and ensuring equitable access to media platforms for opposition voices. His efforts culminated in significant constitutional changes aimed at enhancing democracy and transparency in Antigua and Barbuda.

As Prime Minister, Spencer implemented sweeping reforms aimed at social welfare, including a nationwide school meals program, increases in the minimum wage, and reforms within the civil service. Internationally recognized for his diplomatic prowess, he led Antigua and Barbuda to assume leadership roles in prestigious international forums, such as the Group of 77, and received accolades for his contributions to international development.

Following his tenure, Baldwin Spencer continues to be a respected voice in Caribbean politics, advocating for good governance and economic development. His presence at the PLP-PEOPLES PARTY Convention promises to inspire and educate attendees on the future of leadership and governance in the region.

The convention welcomes all supporters and interested parties to engage in discussions about the political landscape and the legacy of Hon. Winston Baldwin Spencer’s leadership in Antigua and Barbuda.

