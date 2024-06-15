St. Kitts and Nevis Mourns the Sudden Passing of Dexter Tyrell

****The sporting and corporate communities of St. Kitts and Nevis are reeling from the unexpected loss of Dexter Tyrell, a beloved figure known for his pivotal roles across various spheres.

Dexter Tyrell held esteemed positions throughout his career, including most recently as Deputy Director of Sports in St.Kitts and notably serving as the office manager for the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) for many years. His dedication extended to the Village Superstars Football Club, where he played a crucial role in the management team, leaving an indelible mark on local football.At the time of his passing, Tyrell was actively contributing as a member of the board of directors at SCASPA (St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority), demonstrating his commitment to corporate governance and development within the region.His influence in regional football administration was profound, highlighted by his appointment as a match coordinator for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021, a prestigious role that underscored his organizational prowess and dedication to the sport.

In 2013, Tyrell’s expertise and passion for football were further recognized with his appointment to the Caribbean Football Union Beach Soccer/Futsal Committee, a Standing Committee of the CFU. His contributions to the development and promotion of beach soccer and futsal in the Caribbean were invaluable, reflecting his deep-rooted commitment to enhancing sportsmanship and opportunity for athletes across the region.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dexter Tyrell was celebrated as a vibrant and well-known personality within the St. Kitts and Nevis community. His charisma and warmth touched all who knew him, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, professionalism, and dedication to sport and community service.The sudden passing of Dexter Tyrell has left a profound void in the hearts of many, resonating deeply within the sporting fraternity and beyond. As tributes pour in from colleagues, friends, and admirers, his contributions to sports administration and community welfare will be fondly remembered and cherished.