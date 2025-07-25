The Respite Opens Its Doors to the Public – A Sanctuary for Mental Wellness and Restoration

A powerful new beacon of hope and healing has emerged with the grand opening of The Respite, a purpose-built wellness centre dedicated to providing mental health support, psychological and forensic services and emotional care to individuals, families and organizations. The official opening ceremony, held on July 22nd at 5:30 PM, brought together a diverse audience of community members, government officials, health professionals, and supporters of the vision. The event featured a moving address from founder and clinical psychologist Dr. Kerdis Clarke, who shared the deeply personal journey that led to the creation of The Respite. “I was once a little girl who quietly watched the people I loved carry emotional weights they didn’t deserve. As I grew into a young woman, I saw people from all walks of life barely holding it together. I saw children silenced by trauma they couldn’t even begin to name. And somewhere in that pain, I found my purpose. Not just a profession. A purpose. Dr. Clarke continued, “Eventually, that calling led me here—to the unshakable decision that this place must exist.” Located in a serene, purposefully designed facility in Clay Ghaut, Nevis, The Respite offers a range of services including individual, family and group therapy, psychological and diagnostic evaluations, behavioural and social communication interventions, training workshops, supervision and consultation for institutions such as schools, businesses, and law enforcement agencies. With an emphasis on compassionate care and culturally-responsive support, The Respite seeks to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health and offers a safe space where every client feels seen, heard, and empowered. The office will operate with a hybrid model, offering both in-person and virtual consultations to maximize accessibility. Dr. Clarke concluded the evening by highlighting the importance of chasing dreams relentlessly by emphasizing that The Respite is not just a physical space, but a living testimony to the power of faith, purpose, and perseverance.

