“I Fear No Man!”: 78-Year-Old Former Grenada PM Keith Mitchell Defiantly Clings to Party Leadership, Cites His 102-Year-Old Mother’s Longevity

In a bold and fiery declaration, 78-year-old former Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, asserting that he’s not stepping down anytime soon as the leader of the New National Party (NNP). Speaking at a recent party event, Mitchell made it clear that age is just a number, drawing on the remarkable longevity of his mother, who lived to be 102 years old, as a testament to his own vitality.

“I fear no man, I fear no man, sisters and brothers, because my mother lived to 102 and now in my 70s, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good,” the defiant former PM exclaimed to roaring applause.

Mitchell, who has been the face of the NNP for decades, was quick to shut down any notion that his leadership could be contested, confidently stating that no one within the party would dare challenge him. His statement comes at a time when murmurs of succession and internal struggles for power have been circulating.

Despite his age, Mitchell, whose political career has spanned over 35 years, appears more determined than ever to continue leading Grenada’s main opposition party. “I’m not going anywhere!” Mitchell declared, firmly dispelling rumors of retirement. His fiery remarks signal his refusal to hand over the reins, with the former Prime Minister framing his health, energy, and his family’s history of longevity as key reasons for staying on.

As Mitchell continues to lead the NNP into the future, his latest comments are sure to stir both admiration and controversy, with many questioning whether it’s time for the party to embrace new leadership. However, with his unyielding stance, one thing is clear: Keith Mitchell isn’t ready to bow out just yet.

As he reminded his supporters, “I fear no man!”