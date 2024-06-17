PLP-PEOPLE’S PARTY Convention Recognizes Outstanding Youths from Eight Constituencies Throughout St. Kitts. Jahzara Claxton, Myah Rawlins and Akanye Samuel Francis among awardees
People's Labour Party Nominees for Outstanding Youth Award 2024
St. Kitts and Nevis – It is with great pleasure that we announce and welcome on stage the recipients of the Outstanding Youth Awards at this year’s People’s Labour Party (PLP) National Convention 2024. These exemplary individuals were selected by their respective constituencies for their remarkable achievements in Academics, Youth Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Sports, and Leadership.
Honorees:
- Constituency #1: Suzannah Persaud
- Category: Academics
- Constituency #2: Samique Taylor
- Category: Academics
- Constituency #3: Akanye Samuel Francis
- Category: Athletics
- Constituency #4: Shandreen Caines
- Categories: Sports and Academics
- Constituency #5: Jahzara Claxton
- Category: Sports
- Constituency #6: Mr. Rashawn Flaunders
- Category: Community Service
- Constituency #7: Rashad Stapleton
- Categories: Sports, Youth Entrepreneurship (Agriculture), Community Service
- Constituency #8: Myah Rawlins
- Category: Youth Entrepreneurship
These awardees have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also served as role models and leaders within their communities. Their dedication and hard work exemplify the spirit and future potential of St. Kitts and Nevis. The People’s Labour Party is proud to celebrate their achievements and contributions to society.
