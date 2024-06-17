PLP-PEOPLE’S PARTY Convention Recognizes Outstanding Youths from Eight Constituencies Throughout St. Kitts. Jahzara Claxton, Myah Rawlins and Akanye Samuel Francis among awardees

St. Kitts and Nevis – It is with great pleasure that we announce and welcome on stage the recipients of the Outstanding Youth Awards at this year’s People’s Labour Party (PLP) National Convention 2024. These exemplary individuals were selected by their respective constituencies for their remarkable achievements in Academics, Youth Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Sports, and Leadership.

Honorees:

Constituency #1: Suzannah Persaud

Category: Academics

Academics Constituency #2: Samique Taylor

Category: Academics

Academics Constituency #3: Akanye Samuel Francis

Category: Athletics

Athletics Constituency #4: Shandreen Caines

Categories: Sports and Academics

Sports and Academics Constituency #5: Jahzara Claxton

Category: Sports

Sports Constituency #6: Mr. Rashawn Flaunders

Category: Community Service

Community Service Constituency #7: Rashad Stapleton

Categories: Sports, Youth Entrepreneurship (Agriculture), Community Service

Sports, Youth Entrepreneurship (Agriculture), Community Service Constituency #8: Myah Rawlins

Category: Youth Entrepreneurship

These awardees have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also served as role models and leaders within their communities. Their dedication and hard work exemplify the spirit and future potential of St. Kitts and Nevis. The People’s Labour Party is proud to celebrate their achievements and contributions to society.