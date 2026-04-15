MSC WORLD EUROPA SET FOR ST. KITTS: PORT ZANTE SECURES MEGA CRUISE BOOST FOR 2026/2027 SEASON

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (April 15, 2026) — Tourism in St. Kitts is set for a major uplift as the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson has officially welcomed the inclusion of Port Zante on the prestigious itinerary of MSC Cruises flagship vessel, the MSC World Europa, for the 2026–2027 winter cruise season.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Federation, positioning Port Zante among a select group of premier Caribbean destinations set to receive one of the largest and most advanced cruise ships in the world.

In a statement, Minister Henderson described the development as a clear vote of confidence in the country’s tourism product.

“Today marks another proud milestone for St. Kitts as we welcome the deployment of MSC World Europa to our shores for the 2026–2027 cruise season. This decision underscores our growing reputation as a premier Caribbean destination and reflects the confidence global partners place in our tourism product,” she stated.

The move follows a major strategic shift by MSC Cruises, which has redeployed the massive 6,762-passenger vessel from its originally planned Middle East programme to the Caribbean. The ship had been scheduled to operate sailings out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, but those itineraries have now been cancelled as part of broader operational adjustments.

Under the revised deployment, MSC World Europa will now operate 7- and 14-night itineraries across the Southern Caribbean, with homeports in Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, and Bridgetown. St. Kitts joins an elite circuit of regional destinations including Castries, St. George’s, Philipsburg, St. John’s, Roseau, and Kingstown.

For St. Kitts, the implications are significant.

The arrival of a vessel of this scale is expected to drive a substantial increase in passenger arrivals, boost onshore spending, and create expanded opportunities for local vendors, tour operators, and small businesses operating within and around Port Zante. Industry analysts have long noted that mega-ship calls can inject millions into local economies during a single port day.

Minister Henderson emphasized that the Government remains focused on maximizing these benefits for citizens and stakeholders.

“We look forward to sharing the very best of our island with thousands of new visitors for the benefit of our communities,” she added.

The deployment also signals MSC’s growing confidence in Caribbean cruising demand, particularly during the northern hemisphere winter season. The MSC World Europa will replace MSC Seaview in the region, with the latter being reassigned to South America.

Built in 2022 by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, the LNG-powered MSC World Europa represents a new generation of environmentally conscious cruise vessels, combining cutting-edge sustainability features with high-capacity luxury tourism experiences.

Tourism stakeholders across St. Kitts are already anticipating a ripple effect from the announcement, as the island strengthens its position within the competitive Caribbean cruise market.

With global cruise giants expanding their footprint in the region, the inclusion of Port Zante on this high-profile itinerary signals that St. Kitts is not just keeping pace—but actively securing its place among the Caribbean’s top-tier cruise destinations.