ST. KITTS & NEVIS NOW HAS THE HIGHEST VAT RATE IN THE OECSECONOMIC ANALYSIS: Reversal of VAT Cut Places Increased Pressure on Households and Businesses

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS —

St. Kitts and Nevis now holds the distinction of having the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) rate in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), standing at 17%, according to the latest comparative data. The development follows the government’s recent decision to reinstate the full 17% VAT rate, just six months after it implemented a temporary reduction in January 2025.

The move positions St. Kitts and Nevis ahead of all its regional counterparts, with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 16%, and Dominica, Grenada, and Antigua and Barbuda maintaining a 15% VAT rate. Montserrat remains the lowest in the region with a 12.5% VAT rate.

A Return to 17% VAT: Policy Reversal Raises Questions

In January 2025, the government led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced a 4% reduction in the VAT, lowering it from 17% to 13% as part of a short-term economic relief package. At the time, the administration described the measure as “putting money back in the pockets of the people.” However, in July 2025, the full 17% rate was reinstated, citing the need for sustainable revenue generation and economic resilience amid global economic uncertainty.

This abrupt policy reversal has sparked concern among economists, business leaders, and civil society groups. The increased VAT rate will likely have a direct impact on the cost of living, particularly on essential goods and services that are not exempted or zero-rated.

Historical Context: VAT-Free Food Under Team Unity

The present VAT reinstatement stands in contrast to a key policy implemented under the Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Administration, which in 2016 removed VAT from all food items, providing long-term relief for low- and middle-income families. That policy earned widespread public support and contributed to increased consumption and market activity during the post-global recession recovery period.

Economic Impact: Rising Prices, Reduced Consumer Confidence

The reinstated VAT rate is expected to lead to higher prices for goods and services, particularly in sectors such as retail, construction, utilities, and hospitality. The cumulative effect on households already facing inflationary pressures could be significant.

Key consequences include:

Increased cost of basic items: Though some items remain exempt, the general price level is expected to rise across most sectors.

Though some items remain exempt, the general price level is expected to rise across most sectors. Reduced consumer spending power: With more income allocated to taxes, discretionary spending is likely to fall.

With more income allocated to taxes, discretionary spending is likely to fall. Increased business operating costs: Small and medium-sized enterprises may face higher tax burdens and lower profit margins.

Small and medium-sized enterprises may face higher tax burdens and lower profit margins. Weakened regional competitiveness: Higher VAT could disincentivize investment compared to other OECS jurisdictions.

The Government’s Position

According to the government, the reinstatement of the full VAT rate is intended to “ensure fiscal stability and fund critical national priorities,” including healthcare, infrastructure, and social programs. However, critics argue that greater transparency is needed regarding how these additional revenues will be used, especially amid concerns about public sector inefficiencies and a lack of robust economic diversification.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Balanced Fiscal Reform

While taxation is a necessary tool for revenue generation, tax policy must be balanced with social protection mechanisms to prevent further economic strain on vulnerable populations. Analysts suggest that any increase in indirect taxation—such as VAT—should be paired with targeted subsidies, tax credits for essential services, and structural reforms to boost economic productivity.

St. Kitts and Nevis is now at a fiscal crossroads. The challenge ahead for the Drew administration will be to rebuild public trust, improve economic performance, and ensure that tax policy serves not only the treasury—but the people.

Comparative VAT Rates in the OECS (2025):

St. Kitts & Nevis – 17%

– 17% Saint Vincent & the Grenadines – 16%

– 16% Antigua & Barbuda – 15%

– 15% Dominica – 15%

– 15% Grenada – 15%

– 15% Montserrat – 12.5%

