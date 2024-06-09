Miss St. Kitts National Carnival Queen 2018/19 Tawanna Collins Graduates from Ming Chuan University, Taipei Campus

****Today, on June 9th, a shining star of St. Kitts, Tawanna Collins, adds another feather to her cap as she graduates from Ming Chuan University, Taipei Campus. Accomplishing her Bachelor’s Degree in International Business and Trade, Tawanna’s journey is a testament to her dedication and passion for academic excellence.Born on October 31st, 1995, Tawanna Collins has always stood out with her ambition and charisma. Raised in the vibrant community of Newtown, she has been a beacon of positivity and creativity, especially in youth involvement initiatives.Tawanna’s educational odyssey began at St. Joseph’s Primary School, followed by her secondary education at Basseterre High School. She continued her academic pursuits at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where she earned her associate’s degree in Office Administration and Management, paving the way for her university studies.Beyond academia, Tawanna’s talents extend to the realm of dance, where she honed her skills with the Children’s Dance Theatre. She has also been instrumental in nurturing young talent as a tutor at R.A.V.E Dance Company and as an assistant choreographer with the Anjolique Dance Company.Tawanna’s commitment to youth empowerment transcends borders, as evidenced by her participation in various international forums and consultations. From representing St. Kitts-Nevis at United Nations consultations in Panama to attending workshops on policy and advocacy training in Trinidad and Tobago, she has consistently advocated for youth issues on regional and global platforms.In her professional endeavors, Tawanna has excelled in roles ranging from English Language Teacher at Graceful Hands School to Front Desk Clerk at Marriott Hotels and Customer Service Representative at Flow. Her diverse experiences have equipped her with invaluable skills and knowledge that complement her academic achievements.As Tawanna steps into the next phase of her journey, armed with a Bachelor’s degree and a wealth of experiences, she remains committed to advocating for hurricane preparedness and youth involvement initiatives. Her tenure as Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Youth Ambassadors underscores her dedication to this cause.Congratulations to Tawanna Collins on her remarkable achievement! As she graduates from Ming Chuan University, she continues to inspire her community with her passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence.