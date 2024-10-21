Philanthropist and Business Mogul Seymour Williams Continues to Give Back with Generous Donation to Irish Town Primary School

Seymour Williams, renowned businessman and philanthropist, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his community with a generous donation to his alma mater, Irish Town (Halliday-Smith) Primary School. Williams, the owner of the successful Island Auto Supplies, recently provided a fan for every classroom along with sporting equipment—making a lasting impact on the educational and athletic experiences of the school’s students.

A passionate supporter of youth development and sports, Williams has never forgotten his roots. Having grown up in the Irish Town area, he excelled both academically and athletically, representing Irish Town Primary, Basseterre High School, and St. Kitts Technical College. His football career soared from a young age, and he went on to represent the St. Kitts National Team for five consecutive years, earning recognition as a formidable striker.

Williams’ dedication to football continued long after his playing days ended. His involvement with the sport spans decades, and his contributions have been nothing short of remarkable. Through his companies—Island Auto Supply and Life Fitness Center—Williams has sponsored numerous football programs and teams across St. Kitts. For 20 years, he has sponsored the Irish Town Primary School Football Program, and he’s also been a pillar of support for the Basseterre High School Football Program since 1992.

His philanthropic efforts extend beyond school programs, as Williams has supported the National Men’s Under Team, various other national teams, and the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association (SKNFA). He is currently the sponsor of the SOL Island Auto Conaree Football Team, which has benefited from his backing for the last three years.

Williams’ contribution to the growth of football in the federation is immeasurable. His sponsorships have provided opportunities for young athletes to thrive, while his charitable donations continue to enrich educational institutions. The SKNFA considers Williams a true ambassador of the sport, whose love for football and his community has had an indelible impact.

As Williams continues to give back to his country, his generosity and dedication serve as a shining example of how one person’s success can be used to uplift an entire community. The Irish Town Primary School students and staff are the latest to benefit from his benevolence, and his legacy of philanthropy shows no signs of slowing down.