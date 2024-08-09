Tragic Plane Crash in São Paulo: 62 Feared Dead as Aircraft Plummets Minutes Before Landing

Headline:

A devastating plane crash claimed the lives of 62 people when an aircraft, just minutes away from landing, plummeted into a residential area in Vinhedo, São Paulo state, Brazil, on Friday. The fiery wreck left the neighborhood in shock, as dramatic footage circulated online showing the plane spiraling out of the sky before crashing to the ground in a blaze of flames.

The ill-fated flight, operated by VoePass, was en route to São Paulo’s international airport, Guarulhos, carrying 58 passengers and four crew members. The cause of the crash remains unclear, with the airline confirming the disaster but providing no details on the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva interrupted a speech at a naval event to deliver the grim news, suggesting that it “appears” all aboard the flight may have perished. In a poignant moment, he called for a minute of silence in honor of the victims.

Social media was flooded with harrowing videos capturing the moments before the crash, with one showing the plane spiraling out of control and another depicting the aftermath, with the plane’s destroyed fuselage engulfed in flames as residents nearby watched in horror.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash begins, the tragedy has left the nation mourning the loss of all those aboard the doomed flight.