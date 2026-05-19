PHARMACAL ISSUES NATIONWIDE RECALL OF MG217 ECZEMA CREAM OVER BACTERIAL CONTAMINATION CONCERNS

Consumers across the United States are being urged to immediately stop using a recalled batch of MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream after manufacturer Pharmacal announced that one lot of the product was found to be contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus, a bacteria that can potentially cause serious infections.

According to the recall announcement issued on May 8, 2026, the nationwide recall affects one lot of the 6-ounce eczema treatment cream distributed to consumers across the country. The product is marketed as a colloidal oatmeal-based skin protectant designed to help relieve eczema, skin irritation, rashes, dryness, and itching.

Health officials warned that contaminated topical creams may pose significant risks, particularly for individuals with weakened immune systems, compromised skin barriers, burns, wounds, or chronic skin disorders. Reportedly, exposure to the contaminated product could lead to localized skin infections as well as more severe complications, including bloodstream infections, bone and joint infections, infective endocarditis, sepsis, and septic shock.

The company stated that no adverse events linked to the recalled product had been reported at the time of the announcement. However, consumers are being advised to discontinue use immediately and follow recall instructions provided by the manufacturer and health authorities.

Medical experts note that Staphylococcus aureus infections can become particularly dangerous when bacteria enter broken or inflamed skin. Individuals experiencing unusual redness, swelling, pain, fever, drainage, or worsening skin irritation after using the product are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly.

The recall has sparked concern among eczema sufferers and parents who rely on over-the-counter skin treatment products for children and babies, especially since the cream had been marketed as hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin.

Consumers are encouraged to check the packaging of any MG217 eczema cream products in their possession and contact the manufacturer or retailer for additional guidance regarding returns or disposal procedures.

The recall serves as another reminder of the importance of product safety monitoring within the pharmaceutical and skincare industries, particularly for products intended for vulnerable individuals with chronic skin conditions.