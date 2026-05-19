Statia’s New GVP Secondary School Building Enters Final Stage of Construction

Statia is moving closer to the opening of a modern new secondary school building for students and staff of the Gwendoline van Putten School, as construction has now entered its final stage.

On Monday, 18 May 2026, Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman, who holds responsibility for education, toured the construction site along Korthalsweg with representatives of Statia Government and the GVP Board.

The project is designed to provide a safer, more suitable learning environment for students and a modern workspace for staff. Work is progressing on classrooms, electrical systems, guard railings, wastewater treatment, parking, a bus drop-off area, and a basketball court.

An additional access route from Spiegelweg is also being prepared, with local contractors expected to be invited to participate.

Once major construction is completed before year-end, furnishing and relocation preparations will begin.