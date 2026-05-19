ST. LUCIAN SCHOLAR DR. MCQUITA JAMES EARNS DOCTORATE IN SOCIAL WORK FROM LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

A wave of pride and congratulations is pouring in for St. Lucian scholar and professional Dr. McQuita James following her successful graduation with a Doctorate in Social Work (DSW) from Long Island University last weekend.

Dr. James achieved the significant academic milestone after completing extensive doctoral studies focused on public health, violence, and rehabilitation. Her capstone project, titled “Contagion or Consequence? Reframing Violence and Recidivism in Public Health,” explored critical social issues impacting communities and vulnerable populations.

The accomplishment marks another major step in a distinguished professional journey dedicated to youth advocacy, rehabilitation services, and social development. According to presentation details shared during the graduation proceedings, Dr. James currently serves as Assistant Director of Clinical Services at a residential treatment facility for youth, reflecting her ongoing commitment to supporting at-risk young people and strengthening social intervention systems.

Photos from the graduation ceremony captured Dr. James proudly dressed in her doctoral regalia as she celebrated the historic achievement among fellow graduates, faculty members, relatives, and supporters.

Her success is being hailed as an inspiring example of Caribbean excellence on the international academic stage, particularly for young women pursuing advanced studies in social work, psychology, behavioral sciences, and public health.

Observers say Dr. James’ research topic is especially timely as many countries across the Caribbean and globally continue examining approaches to crime prevention, trauma recovery, rehabilitation, and youth violence intervention through a public health lens.

The achievement also highlights the growing impact of Caribbean professionals in leadership roles within health care, counseling, education, and social services internationally.

Times Caribbean extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. McQuita James on this outstanding accomplishment and wishes her continued success as she continues making meaningful contributions to youth development, mental health advocacy, and community transformation.