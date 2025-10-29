PETER DAVID IGNITES POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE IN GRENADA — ‘FIRST-RATE MOVEMENT’ SET TO DISRUPT STATUS QUO!



Independent MP Peter David unveils bold new national movement, promising to reclaim Grenada’s sovereignty, restore people-powered politics, and potentially reshape the island’s political destiny.

ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA (October 29, 2025) — In a powerful live-streamed national address that electrified Grenada’s political landscape, Independent MP Peter David officially declared the launch of what he calls a “first-rate movement” — a people-driven force that could immediately shake up the country’s entrenched political order.

The movement, set for official launch on November 16 at the Grenada Trade Center in Grand Anse, is not just another party, David insisted — but a new chapter in the nation’s democratic story.

“We are careful not to say the people are launching a party — because this is too limiting,” David proclaimed. “It’s a first-rate movement inspired by dreams and determination; by prayer and purpose.”

FROM POLITICAL EXILE TO NATIONAL MOMENTUM

Peter David’s announcement comes less than a year after his dramatic resignation from the New National Party (NNP), following what many described as a “rigged convention.” His departure marked the end of an era for a man long regarded as Grenada’s most effective and globally respected Foreign Minister, serving under both Prime Ministers Tillman Thomas and Keith Mitchell.

During his tenure, David spearheaded the revitalization of Grenada’s foreign service, deepened relations with African nations and the Global South, and earned respect as a seasoned diplomat capable of balancing principle with pragmatism.

Now, his re-entry onto the national stage signals what observers describe as a political earthquake in waiting — one driven by frustration with the ruling administration and silence from the traditional opposition.

SOVEREIGNTY, DIGNITY, AND DEFIANCE

In his address, David’s tone was unmistakably patriotic — invoking Grenada’s proud spirit of independence amid growing concern about U.S. military interests in the Caribbean.

“While navigating these hills and valleys, we have revived our acquaintance with a people who do not just say no – to anyone, even the powerful – in ensuring that their dignity remains intact and their national sovereignty protected,” he declared.

“A people who consistently say yes to the pursuit of building a society on their own terms.”

His message — wrapped in the language of resilience and national pride — appeared to directly rebuke the government’s silence on reports of Washington’s push to establish military assets on Grenadian soil.

THE MAN WHO WON’T BE SILENCED

Only a day earlier, David was barred from speaking in parliament during a contentious sitting — even as he sought to deliver what insiders described as “a bold personal statement.” Despite parliamentary rules allowing such statements, the Speaker reportedly denied him the floor, prompting widespread criticism.

“There is no adjournment on which we cannot speak; no statement we shall make that could be postponed,” David fired back — a veiled shot at what he called the erosion of parliamentary independence and transparency.

THE POLLS — AND THE POSSIBILITY OF POWER

A recently published national poll suggests that a political party led by Peter David could instantly command double-digit support, enough to “hold the balance of power” in a hung parliament — a scenario that could make him Grenada’s next kingmaker, if not the next Prime Minister outright.

Even pro-government media aligned with the NNP have begun to issue public warnings about David’s surging influence, describing him as “the most significant independent voice in Grenadian politics since the Revolution.”

“The polls are promising,” David said with a knowing smile, “but the future even more so.”

A NEW CHAPTER IN GRENADA’S POLITICAL STORY

With his “First-Rate Movement” poised for launch, the stakes could not be higher. In a nation disillusioned by party infighting and economic uncertainty, Peter David’s comeback could mark the start of a new populist wave built on sovereignty, service, and self-determination.

As one political analyst told Times Caribbean:

“Peter David isn’t just forming a party — he’s tapping into a movement of Grenadians who feel left behind and silenced. If momentum holds, this could be the birth of a third force capable of rewriting Grenada’s political map.”

