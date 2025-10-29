INDIA, ST. KITTS-NEVIS STRENGTHEN RENEWABLE ENERGY TIES UNDER ISA 2025



Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister Konris Maynard hold high-level talks on expanding collaboration in clean energy and green infrastructure.

NEW DELHI, INDIA — October 28, 2025: India and St. Kitts and Nevis have reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing clean energy partnerships under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) framework, following a productive bilateral discussion between Hon. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, and Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, ICT and Posts of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Joshi, who also serves as President of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), described the meeting as “an engaging and forward-looking discussion focused on renewable energy collaboration and green infrastructure development.” The two leaders explored avenues for deepening cooperation in areas such as solar energy deployment, grid modernization, and sustainable technology transfer, aligned with global climate resilience goals.

Accompanying Minister Maynard was Mr. Denasio Frank, Energy Officer in the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Energy, who provided updates on the Federation’s national initiatives to strengthen its clean energy mix and reduce carbon dependence through the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA).

Minister Joshi reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like St. Kitts and Nevis in accessing affordable renewable technologies and technical expertise.

“India remains dedicated to advancing global clean energy goals through the ISA 2025 agenda,” Minister Joshi stated. “Our collaboration with nations like St. Kitts and Nevis is essential to achieving a just and inclusive energy transition.”

For his part, Minister Maynard emphasized that renewable energy is a central pillar of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State vision, noting that partnerships with India and ISA member nations are key to unlocking investment and innovation across the Caribbean.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) — co-founded by India and France — serves as a global platform for more than 120 countries committed to harnessing solar energy for sustainable growth. St. Kitts and Nevis is among the growing number of nations leveraging ISA’s framework to accelerate energy diversification, climate adaptation, and green economic transformation.

This latest dialogue between Minister Joshi and Minister Maynard marks another step in strengthening South-South cooperation — reaffirming the shared vision of both nations to build a future powered by clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, and resilient economies.

