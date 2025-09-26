Ministries of Information, Communication, Technology & Post, and Health Collaborate to Build Electronic Civil Registry System (ECRS) as Part of National Digital Transformation

Basseterre, St. Kitts – [September 25, 2025] – The Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology & Posts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is advancing the national digital transformation agenda through the ongoing development of the Electronic Civil Registry System (ECRS). This digital platform will securely store and manage vital records such as births, deaths, marriages, and divorces, transitioning from paper-based archives to an efficient electronic system.

The project gained significant momentum in August 2025, when the Ministry of ICT & Posts conducted specialized training sessions for administrative and data entry personnel within the Ministry of Health. This training prepared staff to begin the methodical digitization of historical civil records.

Currently, teams at the Basseterre Health Centre are diligently working to populate the ECRS with information extracted from paper files dating back to 1859, the year of the oldest records on file. The digitization process is progressing backward chronologically to ensure a comprehensive digital archive.

On Monday, September 25, 2025, The Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Domestic Transport, ICT and Posts, toured the administrative office at the Basseterre Health Centre to observe the progress firsthand. Also present were key project personnel including Sharolie Caines, Administrative Supervisor at the Basseterre Health Centre; Sancho Duncan, Enterprise Architect in the Department of Technology; and Eric Haynes, Program Manager in the Digital Transformation Unit.

Minister Maynard stated:

“Our work on the Electronic Civil Registry System represents a critical step forward in modernizing government services. By digitizing vital records, we safeguard our nation’s history while improving the efficiency and accessibility of these essential services. The collaboration between the Ministries of ICT & Post and Health demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering a more responsive and digitally enabled government.”

The project is expected to enhance public access to civil records, reduce delays in service delivery, and strengthen inter-agency data management. The ECRS will be a cornerstone of St. Kitts and Nevis’s digital infrastructure, enabling improved service for citizens nationwide.

The Ministry of ICT & Post remains committed to working closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners to ensure the integrity, security, and sustainability of the digitized records as the project moves forward.