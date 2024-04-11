Mrs. Diani Jmesha-Prince Drew’s Heartwarming Visit to Kebabies Pre-School

In a heartwarming display of community engagement and compassion, Mrs. Diani Jmesha-Prince Drew, the wife of PM Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, embarked on a visit to several pre-schools across various communities. Among them was the esteemed Kebabies Pre-School, where Mrs. Prince-Drew’s presence brought joy and inspiration to both students and educators alike.

During her visit, Mrs. Prince-Drew not only shared her warmth and affection with the children but also made tangible contributions to their well-being. She personally handed over donations of water to each pre-school, recognizing the critical importance of hydration, especially during periods of extreme drought.

Immersing herself in the lively atmosphere of the pre-schools, Mrs. Prince-Drew engaged with the children, learning about their favorite colors, hobbies, and aspirations. Her genuine interest in their lives and experiences left a lasting impression, fostering a sense of connection and camaraderie.

Furthermore, Mrs. Prince-Drew took the opportunity to converse with the dedicated teachers, gaining insights into the challenges and triumphs of early childhood education. Their pride in their students and commitment to nurturing their potential was evident, reflecting the profound impact of quality education at a young age.

One highlight of Mrs. Prince-Drew’s visit was her admiration for the innovative backyard garden at St. Peter’s Daycare, where old tires were ingeniously repurposed to grow herbs and vegetables. This sustainable initiative not only promotes food security but also serves as a testament to the community’s resourcefulness and resilience.

As Mrs. Prince-Drew expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome and invitations to return, her visit served as a reminder of the power of compassion and community engagement in shaping a brighter future for our youth. Through her actions, she exemplifies the spirit of service and leadership, inspiring others to follow suit in making a positive difference in the lives of our youngest citizens.