Rondell Williams Graduates from National Pingtung University of Science and Technology

### Congratulations to Rondell Williams on graduating from the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Tropical Agriculture and International Cooperation. Alongside his academic achievements, Rondell is a talented creative known as Rondo The Boi. He excels as a photographer at @wearesuprm, a graphic designer, and a content creator.Rondell’s diverse skills in photography, graphic design, and content creation highlight his creativity and dedication to both his academic and artistic pursuits. His multifaceted talents make him a standout in both the academic and creative communities. #photographer #graphicdesigner #contentcreator