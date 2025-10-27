PAUL BIYA RETAINS POWER IN CAMEROON

92-year-old leader and president since 1982 secures 53.66% of votes amid protests, allegations of fraud, and deepening questions over legitimacy and succession.

At 92 years old, Paul Biya has once again secured his grip on the presidency of Cameroon — officially declared the winner of 53.66 % of the vote in the presidential election held on 12 October 2025. (Reuters) His opponent, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former minister turned challenger, garnered 35.19 % and has rejected the result, calling it a “masquerade”. (The Guardian)

This outcome is significant not simply for Biya’s continued tenure but for what it reveals about the state of democracy, political legitimacy and generational tensions in Cameroon.

1. A Historic but Fragile Mandate

Paul Biya first assumed power in 1982 and has remained in office ever since — making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. (mint) The 2025 result thus marks not only a new term but a continuation of nearly half a century of rule.

Yet the number — 53.66 % — must be read in context: it is significantly lower than his previous margins (for example 71 % in 2018). (Wikipedia) A narrowing margin may suggest weakening dominance, rising opposition mobilisation or growing public disaffection.

Moreover, the result was announced only after two weeks of tension, protest, and the challenger’s early proclamation of victory. Tchiroma claimed to have won with approximately 54.8 % of the vote — albeit based on his own collated tally of 80 % of the electorate. (The Guardian)

By securing “only” a little over half the vote in an election marked by controversy, Biya’s re-election carries the veneer of legitimacy but also the weight of vulnerability.

2. Deep-Rooted Questions of Legitimacy

While the constitutional council accepted the result, multiple red flags raise questions:

The opposition and civil society reported disruptions: internet shutdowns (especially in Douala), bans on public gatherings, and arrests of protesters. (The Guardian)

Clashes between security forces and demonstrators resulted in at least four deaths ahead of the official sanctioning of results. (AP News)

The challenger’s camp contends the election was manipulated, from the exclusion of key rivals to alleged ballot-stuffing and irregularities. (Reuters)

These factors compound a history of contested elections in Cameroon under Biya’s rule. The diffusion of legitimacy — in the view of many — is thus growing, even if the formal mechanisms confirm continuity.

3. Generational & Institutional Dissonance

Approximately 70 % of Cameroon’s 30 million population is under the age of 35. (AP News) For them, Biya represents more than a political actor: he embodies a protracted era of stagnation, unfulfilled promise and deferred generational leadership.

The presidency of a nonagenarian, occasionally absent for prolonged periods and reliant on a tight circle of aides, raises concerns about succession, institutional robustness and genuine accountability. (mint)

Civic hopes for change have been co-opted or crushed; opposition movements are fragmented or systematically constrained; and the state remains heavily centralized. These structural conditions place Biya’s victory in a context of steady one-party dominance rather than competitive democracy.

4. Regional & Global Ripples

Cameroon’s internal dynamics have broader implications:

The election underscores a trend among some African states: older incumbents seeking extended mandates, often under contested conditions. (Financial Times)

For the Caribbean and other small-island states — like St. Kitts and Nevis (where you are based) — governance lessons abound: the importance of institutional integrity, generational inclusion and credible electoral process.

International partners will face a diplomatic balancing act: reaffirming humanitarian, development and security cooperation while signalling unease over democratic backsliding.

5. The Road Ahead: Stability or Eruption?

Biya’s declared victory may deliver immediate stability — especially in a country coping with anglophone separatist conflict, Boko Haram spill-over and economic fragility. But the underlying pressures remain:

The opposition has not accepted the result and is signalling new mobilisation. (Le Monde.fr)

Popular youth unrest may intensify if economic hopes do not translate into opportunity.

Governance effectiveness may further decline if the president’s health, age and delegation of authority are not openly addressed.

For the electorate that voted “against” Biya — whether actively or passively — the feeling of political alienation may deepen. That alchemy— disenchantment + constrained channels of change — can be volatile.

6. Implications for Times Caribbean & Small-Island States

From the vantage of the Caribbean region, this story offers several strands of relevance:

Democratic resilience matters : even seemingly entrenched systems are vulnerable when legitimacy is questioned.

: even seemingly entrenched systems are vulnerable when legitimacy is questioned. Youth inclusion is not optional : a demographic majority without voice can become a destabilising force.

: a demographic majority without voice can become a destabilising force. Succession and institutional renewal are not luxuries but necessities for sustained governance.

but necessities for sustained governance. Geopolitical alignment shifts: as global power centres pivot, small states must assess whether their partnerships inadvertently buttress authoritarian stability or support democratic resilience.

Conclusion

Paul Biya’s re-election with 53.66 % of the vote cements his position, but it hardly resolves Cameroon’s deeper governance crisis. The result carries the duality of continuity and contradiction: an ageing president reaffirmed; a populace increasingly restless; robust institutions still absent. For those watching from small-island democracies and beyond, the message is clear: legitimacy is not only about winning votes — it is about delivering change, enabling renewal and sustaining trust.