TIME TO HONOR A LEGEND:

MAKE KEITH “KAYAMBA” GUMBS A NATIONAL SPORTS AMBASSADOR AND RENAME NEWTOWN PLAYFIELD IN HIS HONOR!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS –

The time has come to give greatness its rightful throne.

Keith Jerome “Kayamba” Gumbs, the undisputed king of Kittitian football, has spent a lifetime lifting the name of St. Kitts and Nevis onto the world stage. From humble beginnings at Newtown Primary School to electrifying stadiums across Asia, the Caribbean, and Australia, Gumbs has embodied passion, resilience, and excellence. Today, we declare with one voice: Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs deserves to be officially crowned a National Sports Ambassador, awarded land for his service, and have the iconic Newtown Playfield renamed in his honor!

A Journey of Glory from Newtown to the World

Born on September 11, 1972, Gumbs’ story began on the streets and fields of Basseterre. It was clear from early on that he was no ordinary talent. After leading Newtown to a historic league and cup double in his debut season in 1989, he rocketed onto the national scene, proudly donning the Sugar Boyz jersey with heart and honor.

Gumbs’ international career was nothing short of spectacular:

and an astonishing , making him one of the highest-scoring players in the country’s history. He lit up fields during Caribbean Cup qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers, and friendlies, inspiring an entire generation.

A Global Force and Caribbean Icon

Beyond St. Kitts and Nevis, Gumbs left an indelible mark on global football:

Champion and MVP in Indonesia’s top league with Sriwijaya FC.

Leading scorer in Hong Kong’s First Division.

Recipient of the St. Kitts and Nevis Medal of Honour in 2010.

Named among the World’s Top 100 Goal Scorers by the International Federation of Football History.

No other footballer from our shores has flown the flag higher or prouder!

More Than a Player — A Mentor, A Leader, A Nation Builder

Since hanging up his professional boots, Gumbs has poured his heart into coaching, youth development, and community building — mentoring young talents in Australia, Indonesia, and his homeland. His legacy goes beyond trophies; it’s about lives uplifted, dreams ignited, and nations inspired.

Today, he continues to serve as a coach, mentor, and youth advocate, shaping the future while honoring the past.

It’s Time to Cement His Legacy!

In a nation where too many of our heroes are celebrated too late, we have an opportunity to set things right — now!

We call on the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to: Officially appoint Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs as a National Sports Ambassador.

Allocate an acre plot of land as a tangible tribute to his lifelong contribution to national pride.

Rename the Newtown Playfield — where his story began — to the Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs Stadium in everlasting honor of a legend who never forgot his roots.

Because legends deserve more than applause. They deserve monuments.

Let’s do it for the boy from Newtown who became a global ambassador.

Let’s do it for the pride he brought to our flag.

Let’s do it for the future generations who will walk onto that renamed field and dream bigger because Kayamba showed them how.

KEITH “KAYAMBA” GUMBS: A NATIONAL TREASURE. LET’S HONOR HIM NOW!