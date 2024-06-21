Former BVI Ports Authority Chief Oleanvine Pickering Maynard Sentenced to Nine Years in Major Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

In a dramatic turn of events, Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, the former Managing Director of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Ports Authority, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years and four months in prison for her involvement in a massive drug trafficking conspiracy. The scandal, which also implicated former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, has rocked the Caribbean territory and drawn significant international attention.

The sentencing took place in Miami, with United States District Judge Kathleen Williams presiding. Beyond her prison term, the 62-year-old Maynard will face an additional five

years of supervised release. Her conviction stemmed from her role in facilitating the necessary licenses for boats transporting cocaine, ensuring the protection of these boats while docked in BVI ports, and bribing government officials to aid in the drugs’ transportation to the United States.

Judge Williams opted for a sentence below the advisory range of 11 years and three months to 14 years. This leniency was influenced by Maynard’s acceptance of responsibility through her guilty plea, her advanced age, medical issues, and the absence of a prior criminal record. The judge noted that Maynard faced significant financial difficulties when approached to participate in the scheme, providing context but not justification for her actions.

Maynard, along with her son Kadeem Maynard and former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, was charged in April 2022. The trio was accused of facilitating the movement of Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to Miami. Kadeem Maynard received a 57-month sentence in November 2023. Andrew Fahie, however, has yet to be sentenced, with his court date set for August 5, 2024.

The sensational case has highlighted vulnerabilities in port security and governance in the BVI, leading to increased scrutiny and calls for reform. As the Caribbean territory grapples with the fallout, the sentences serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of engaging in illicit activities.