SMALL NATION, BIG POWER: HORSFORD’S & TDC FLY THE FLAG FOR ST. KITTS-NEVIS IN TOP 50 LIST

TWO TITANS FROM A SMALL FEDERATION: ST. KITTS-NEVIS FIRMS BREAK INTO CARIBBEAN TOP 50 POWER LIST

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — In a region dominated by economic heavyweights like Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, a powerful and pride-stirring reality has emerged: two companies from the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis have secured their place among the Caribbean’s Top 50 highest-grossing companies for 2025.

At a time when scale often dictates influence, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. and TDC Group Limited have proven that strategic diversification, resilience, and local-rooted enterprise can compete on the regional stage.

THE NUMBERS: WHERE ST. KITTS-NEVIS STANDS

From the official Top 50 listing based on 2025 revenues:

S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. — US$77.1M

— TDC Group Limited — US$47.2M

These figures place:

Horsford’s in the upper half of the Top 50 (approx. Top 35 range)

TDC within the lower tier but firmly inside the Top 50

In a list where:

#1: National Commercial Bank Financial Group Limited — US$2.32 BILLION

#50: West Indian Tobacco Company Limited — US$28.3M

…the presence of St. Kitts-Nevis firms is not symbolic — it is competitive.

REGIONAL DOMINANCE: JAMAICA & TRINIDAD TIGHTEN THEIR GRIP

The data reveals a stark economic reality:

Jamaica: 20 companies in Top 50

Trinidad & Tobago: 15 companies

Combined: 70% of the entire list

These nations dominate through:

Large domestic markets

Industrial capacity (cement, energy, manufacturing)

Deep financial sectors

Top regional performers include:

Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Limited — US$308.9M

Supreme Ventures Limited — US$351.6M

Pan Jamaica Group Limited — US$292.2M

Trinidad Cement Limited — US$274.4M

OECS BREAKDOWN: SMALL STATES, BIG AMBITION

Within the OECS (Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States), representation is limited but telling:

OECS Companies in the Top 50

West Indies Oil Company Limited — US$182.5M (Antigua & Barbuda — highest OECS performer)

(Antigua & Barbuda — highest OECS performer) St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited — US$67.56M

Grenada Electricity Services Limited — US$44.8M

S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. — US$77.1M (St. Kitts & Nevis)

— (St. Kitts & Nevis) TDC Group Limited — US$47.2M (St. Kitts & Nevis)

HOW ST. KITTS-NEVIS STACKS UP IN THE OECS

By revenue ranking within OECS:

West Indies Oil (Antigua) — $182.5M S.L. Horsford & Co. — $77.1M St. Lucia Electricity — $67.56M TDC Group — $47.2M Grenlec (Grenada) — $44.8M

👉 Conclusion:

Horsford’s is the #2 OECS company by revenue

TDC sits comfortably mid-tier within OECS rankings

This is a remarkable overperformance given:

St. Kitts & Nevis’ population (~50,000)

Limited landmass

Absence of large-scale industrial sectors

THE STRATEGY BEHIND THE SUCCESS

Both Kittitian-Nevisian firms share a crucial blueprint:

1. Diversification is King

Horsford’s: Retail, automotive, real estate, distribution

TDC: Retail, insurance, finance, distribution

2. Deep Local Roots + Regional Reach

They are not just companies — they are institutions embedded in national life.

3. Multi-Generational Brand Equity

Both firms have decades of legacy, trust, and infrastructure.

THE BIGGER MESSAGE: SMALL NATION, SERIOUS ECONOMIC FORCE

This ranking sends a powerful signal:

St. Kitts & Nevis is punching above its weight in regional commerce.

Despite lacking:

Oil wealth (like Trinidad)

Large population markets (like Jamaica)

…it has produced:

2 of the Caribbean’s Top 50 companies

One of the Top 3 companies in the entire OECS

FINAL ANALYSIS: A BLUEPRINT FOR ECONOMIC EXPANSION

The success of Horsford’s and TDC is more than corporate achievement — it is a national case study in scalable island economics.

If leveraged correctly, this moment could inspire:

Expansion into regional markets

Public-private investment ecosystems

Youth entrepreneurship pipelines aligned with conglomerate supply chains

Because in a Caribbean economy increasingly defined by scale, consolidation, and global competition…

St. Kitts & Nevis has just proven that size is no limitation — strategy is everything.