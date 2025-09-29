NEVDC 23RD ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND A MASSIVE SUCCESS

Washington, D.C. — September 28, 2025 (SKN Times) —

The Nevisian Association of Washington D.C. (NEVDC) celebrated its 23rd Anniversary Weekend in spectacular fashion, with founder Everton “Obi” Powell describing it as the most successful and enjoyable celebration in the organization’s history.

The festivities kicked off on Friday evening with a lively welcome reception hosted by Powell, setting the tone for an unforgettable three days of camaraderie, music, and culture.

The highlight of the weekend was Saturday’s grand NEVDC Award Banquet, where founding members were honored for their pioneering roles in establishing the organization in 2003. Among those recognized were Dr. Gilbert “Gilly” Daniel, Dr. Keithly Jones, Dr. Everson Hull, Felicia Powell, Jasmine Daniel, Shauna Stanley, Fitzroy “Stocky” Stapleton, and Powell himself, the first NEVDC president.

Entertainment was top-class, featuring Hollywood’s anniversary jingle, a dazzling cake walk dance by Colin “Duggins”, sweet steel pan selections from Shavonne Maynard, and a powerful cultural set by Cory “Massablue” that had the crowd jamming late into the night. The evening climaxed with the Image Band keeping the dance floor alive until 1 a.m., followed by an impromptu after-party that lasted until dawn.

On Sunday, the celebration rolled into a festive brunch, with food, drinks, laughter, masquerade performances, and more music — capping a weekend that truly showcased the vibrant Nevisian spirit in the diaspora.

Powell, reflecting on the milestone, expressed heartfelt gratitude to supporters and attendees, saying:

“It was the best NEVDC weekend ever. If you missed it, you missed the most enjoyment you would’ve ever had in your life!”

The NEVDC, founded in 2003, continues to serve as a beacon of cultural pride, community building, and celebration for Nevisians abroad.