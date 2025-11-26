DANCEHALL STAR SQUASH SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS, 3 MONTHS IN U.S. FEDERAL PRISON FOR ILLEGAL FIREARM — MIAMI COURT HANDS DOWN VERDICT

Miami, USA — Popular dancehall artiste Andrae “Squash” Whittaker, the Montego Bay-born entertainer known for chart-topping hits like “Shub Out” and “Big Breeze,” has been sentenced to two years and three months in a U.S. federal prison following a firearm conviction in Miami.

The sentence was handed down after months of legal battles stemming from his February arrest, when police conducting a routine traffic stop discovered a weapon inside his vehicle. Authorities later confirmed that the firearm was equipped with an automatic fire switch — the notorious “chip Glock” modification widely associated with gang-related violence in Jamaica.

After the arrest, Squash was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he ultimately admitted to the firearm charge as an undocumented immigrant living in the United States without legal status.

His legal team has repeatedly pushed back against U.S. prosecutors’ insinuations linking him to organized criminal activity, insisting he has no ties to any gangs.

Today’s ruling brings closure to a high-profile case that has dominated regional entertainment headlines and cast a shadow over Squash’s once rapidly ascending international career. The artiste now faces the remainder of his sentence in federal custody before any potential immigration proceedings that may follow.