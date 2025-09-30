3rd PM HARRIS SLAMS “PRIVATE CITY” SSZ ACT: PLP Leader Brands Law “Colossal Betrayal,” Urges Immediate Repeal in Independence Address

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has issued a stinging rebuke of the recently passed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Act, describing it as “a colossal betrayal of our people” and calling for its immediate repeal.

Delivering his Independence Address, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) leader accused the government of advancing legislation “hatched in secrecy and for the self-interests of those held captive by foreign elements.” He warned that the Act could open the door for limited national lands to be controlled by outside interests, effectively creating “a state within a state.”

“Our laws, our future, our nation state, and our rights as citizens will be compromised for a mess of pottage,” Dr. Harris declared. “The Act is repulsive, repugnant, and retrogressive. We support the calls to repeal this ill-conceived aberration of an Act that will sell out our people, unless it is radically amended or repealed in its entirety.”

Harris: Reckless Governance a Danger

The former Prime Minister cautioned that the move comes at a precarious time for the Federation, insisting that citizens cannot afford “reckless governance, imprudent spending, and questionable decisions.” He reaffirmed the PLP’s commitment to transparent, accountable leadership, pledging that his party represents “a better way” for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris also appealed for unity across political lines, stressing that national interests must supersede partisan divisions. “This is our country, and it urgently beckons all of us,” he said. “Let us hold our leaders accountable, demand transparency, and work together to build a stronger and more prosperous St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Drew Defends Legislation as Growth Strategy

The SSZ Act, which has ignited heated public debate, has been defended by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew as a key component of the government’s economic diversification agenda.

Speaking on The Roundtable on September 12, Dr. Drew argued that special zones are “nothing strange,” pointing out that similar models exist in Panama, the United States, and Europe. “This is part and parcel of what is being done in developed countries,” he said.

On the issue of Nevis, Dr. Drew clarified that land and resource management fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), not the federal government. “The constitution does not give me the right to manage the resources on Nevis,” he explained, while emphasizing the federal role in areas such as national security, customs, and immigration.

“I will keep out. The constitution tells me to keep out, and I will keep out,” the Prime Minister concluded.