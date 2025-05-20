PM Offers Knighthood to Douglas in Bold Bid to Silence Rival and Unite a Fractured SKNLP—Even as He Bows to the Crown He Vowed to Abandon

ONE LEADER, NEVER TWO!

Drew’s Desperate Royal Gamble: PM Begs King Charles for Douglas’ Knighthood—Despite Pledging to Ditch the Monarchy and Make SKN a Republic

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 20, 2025 — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has stunned the nation with a jaw-dropping contradiction that reeks of political desperation: after publicly vowing to sever ties with the British monarchy and transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a republic, the very same Prime Minister has now admitted that he personally went to King Charles III to beg for a knighthood—and not just for any national, but for his political rival, former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas.

Yes, the man who declared that “we are not truly free if the King remains our Head of State” has turned around and bent the knee—literally and symbolically—before the Crown he vowed to break away from.

Drew made the revelation at the recent SKNLP Convention, where he told attendees he had appealed directly to the King to consider another Kittitian for the high honour. The room didn’t hesitate in interpreting exactly who he meant. The crowd erupted with chants calling for Douglas—a move seen by many as a thinly veiled attempt to silence the man who many within Labour still see as the real leader.

But this isn’t just about honours. It’s a blatant political strategy designed to unify the fractured SKNLP behind Drew, whose tenure as Prime Minister has been plagued by scandal, inflation, public sector unrest, and unfulfilled promises. With the Pro-Douglas and Pro-Konris Maynard factions threatening to split the party wide open, Drew’s political survival hinges on buying loyalty—royal-style.

“This reeks of hypocrisy,” said one political commentator. “You don’t claim to want to cut ties with the monarchy and become a republic, then turn around and beg the King for royal favours. That’s not leadership—it’s opportunism.”

Many across the nation are also fuming that true national icons like sprint legend Kim Collins and cricket pioneer Elquemedo Willett continue to be overlooked, while Drew appears to use the sacred process of national honours as a bargaining chip in an internal power struggle.

“Under normal conditions, Drew would never even dream of offering a knighthood to his party rival,” another insider revealed. “But his poor performance and sagging popularity have made him desperate. He needs Douglas—and this is the price he’s willing to pay.”

Analysts say Drew’s move is an attempt to crush any internal threat before the next general election, particularly whispers that Douglas may throw his support behind Konris Maynard for party leader.

The irony could not be more stark: the man who promised to liberate St. Kitts and Nevis from colonial trappings is now using those very trappings to secure his political future.

One leader, never two—but now apparently, one king, one crown, and one big contradiction.

