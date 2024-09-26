Outrage as St.Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister’s Wife Joins large UN Delegation While Nevis Lacks Representation

No Nevis Representation in St. Kitts and Nevis UN Delegation Sparks Outrage

Concerns are mounting among citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis after it was revealed that Nevis had no representation in the massive 10-plus member delegation sent to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year. Adding fuel to the fire is the inclusion of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew’s wife as an official member of the delegation, while no Nevisian representatives were present.

The glaring absence of Nevisian officials has reignited debates on the state of the relationship between the two islands under the current administration. Under the previous Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity government, Nevis was represented at the highest level at the UNGA and other international forums, with Premier Mark Brantley serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Brantley has often remarked that the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis was at its strongest during that time.

Since the Drew-led administration took office in August 2022, Nevis has been conspicuously excluded from major delegations to the UN General Assembly and other international summits. This has sparked outcry from citizens, particularly in Nevis, who feel sidelined and underrepresented on the global stage.

Several citizens have voiced frustration over the decision to send Prime Minister Drew’s wife as part of the official delegation while excluding any representatives from Nevis. Many see it as a symbolic and political snub of the smaller island, further deepening divisions between the two.

Premier Mark Brantley, however, has downplayed the controversy. He acknowledged the concerns but clarified that the St. Kitts and Nevis Constitution does not require the federal government to include Nevisian representation in delegations to international forums like the UNGA. He emphasized that while it is not a constitutional obligation, it has been a practice in previous administrations.

As citizens from both islands continue to express their dissatisfaction, the absence of Nevis at such critical global forums raises questions about the state of inter-island relations and the current government’s commitment to fair representation.

The controversy underscores growing tensions over the perceived marginalization of Nevis in federal affairs, with many wondering what this could mean for the future political relationship between the twin islands.