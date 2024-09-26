Minister Joyelle Clarke Represents St. Kitts and Nevis at UNGA Leaders Forum

In a significant engagement at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action, Dr. Hon. Joyelle Clarke, represented Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew and the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Global Center on Adaptation Leader’s Dialogue. The event featured prominent figures, including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and representatives from the African Development Bank and various lending institutions.

In her social media post following the event, Minister Clarke emphasized the importance of adaptation in addressing climate resilience and sustainable development, stating, “Adaptation is a huge aspect of climate resilience and sustainable development – it is an existential issue that requires more than just verbal platitudes.”

During the dialogue, leaders discussed crucial strategies for mobilizing resources for climate finance and mitigation, focusing on how to effectively tackle the challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Clarke noted the importance of engaging with international development partners and fellow developing nations to establish a roadmap for advancing adaptation efforts.

“Our engagement provided the necessary space to roadmap how we will double down on our efforts, put substantial financing on the table, and develop an adaptation model for SIDS based on the best practices of the African Adaptation Program,” she said. “It is vital that these discussions translate into real and practical manifestations for our people.”

Minister Clarke’s participation in this global dialogue underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to addressing the pressing issues of climate change and its impact on vulnerable nations. As the discussions continue to evolve, the insights gained from this engagement will be instrumental in shaping the country’s climate resilience strategies and fostering collaboration for sustainable development.