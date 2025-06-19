OSCARINA RAWLINS SHINES BRIGHT: ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIVE EARNS BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN HOSPITALITY BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Proud daughter of the soil, Oscarina Rawlins, has officially graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Business Administration from Universidad Central del Este in the Dominican Republic.

Born and raised in St. Kitts and Nevis, Oscarina’s achievement marks a major milestone not just in her academic journey but also in her commitment to excellence and service in the dynamic hospitality industry. With a radiant smile and diploma in hand, she beamed with pride as she celebrated years of dedication, sacrifice, and hard work.

Oscarina’s graduation is a testament to the resilience and potential of young Kittitians and Nevisians making their mark abroad while representing their homeland with pride and purpose. Her success story adds to the growing list of nationals achieving greatness on the international stage.

The SKN Times joins family, friends, and the entire Federation in saying:

Congratulations, Oscarina! The future of hospitality in the Caribbean just got a little brighter.

