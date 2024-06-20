Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis Showcases Culture at “Caribbean Embassy Night” on Capitol Hill

(Washington D.C., June 14, 2024) — In collaboration with the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Staff Association, the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis joined fellow CARICOM embassies to bring the Caribbean’s vibrant and rich cultural mosaic to the halls of Capitol Hill at an event dubbed “Caribbean Embassy Night.”

The cultural diplomatic event provided a unique opportunity for embassy and congressional staff to interact and foster greater relations, while offering a glimpse into the Caribbean region’s unique cultural identities, time-honored traditions, and joyous spirit.

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis showcased a dynamic blend of the culture and creative industry of the Federation, highlighting elements of folkloric performances, culinary delights, artisan products, and tourism promotional material. The flavorful infusion of Shipwreck rums added a warm and exciting twist to the SKN experience for its patrons.

June is celebrated as Caribbean-American Heritage Month in the USA, during which the contributions and diverse cultures of millions of people of Caribbean heritage are honored across the country.

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis is delighted to play its part in the commemorative activities, spotlighting the region’s exquisite melting pot of cultural and artistic synergies. The event also aimed to promote the products and services of local artisans to potential global consumers.

As the Embassy continues to expand its cultural and public diplomacy engagement in the United States, it welcomes the partnership of local artisans in the Federation in this endeavor to create greater economic linkages to global markets.