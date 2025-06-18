DR. KIANA RAWLINS — DEDICATED DAUGHTER OF ST. KITTS NOW A GENERAL PRACTITIONER!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Pride is overflowing across the Federation as Dr. Kiana Rawlins, a devoted and accomplished daughter of St. Kitts, has officially earned her Doctorate in Medicine and is now a certified General Practitioner (GP)!

Dr. Rawlins’ remarkable academic journey began at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where she completed an Associate of Science in Environmental Science (2010–2012), and was actively involved in the History Club. Her love for learning and excellence led her to the University of the Virgin Islands, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from 2014 to 2017, graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors. She was a proud and active member of the Rotaract Club, the Golden Key International Honour Society, and UVI SKNA.

In addition to her academic achievements, Dr. Rawlins gained hands-on experience at the JNF Hospital Pathology Laboratory in St. Kitts, working as a Student Lab Technologist from 2013 to 2014. She later served her peers as a Student Peer Educator at UVI from 2015 onward, promoting health awareness and education across the campus community.

Her church family, glowing with pride, shared this heartfelt message:

“Your church family is overflowing with pride as we celebrate your outstanding achievement earning your doctorate as a General Practitioner! This incredible milestone is a testament to your dedication, perseverance, and God-given talent. We thank God for guiding your journey and can’t wait to see how He continues to use you for His glory and the healing of others. Well done, Dr. Rawlins — your church family loves you and is cheering you on every step of the way!”

From the labs of JNF to the lecture halls of UVI and now into the world of medicine, Dr. Rawlins has demonstrated unwavering commitment to service, scholarship, and faith. Her journey continues to inspire young people throughout St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue their purpose with boldness and grace.

Congratulations, Dr. Kiana Rawlins — the Federation celebrates you!

#SKNPride #DrKianaRawlins #WomenInMedicine #GeneralPractitioner #FederationShiningBright #SKNTimesGlobalNews