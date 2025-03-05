Historic Milestone: Statia Government Approves Sale of Social Housing to Tenants

Oranjestad, Sint Eustatius – In a momentous decision that will shape the future of homeownership on the island, the Island Council of Sint Eustatius approved the sale of social housing to tenants on Thursday, 27 February 2025. This landmark ruling, formalised under Island Council Decision 002/2025, grants residents of the golden rock community will have the opportunity to own their homes.

This long-anticipated initiative first endorsed by the Island Council in 2015 and formalised in 2022 through a cooperation agreement between the Statia Government and the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning has finally become a reality, following the island’s return from the intervention period. This decision signals a bold step forward for the island, bringing stability and security to many families.

All proceeds from the sales will be reinvested into social housing renovations, ensuring continued improvements for the wider community. This is more than just a housing initiative it is a transformative milestone in the development of Sint Eustatius, empowering residents, fostering financial independence, and strengthening communities.

Commissioner for Housing, Mr Reuben Merkman, expressed his joy following the historic vote, declaring: “I am elated to see that the people of Golden Rock have finally achieved one of their biggest aspirations. Now that this opportunity has been provided, I hope as many residents as possible will take advantage of it to build assets for themselves and their families.”

Council-lady Mrs. Raquel Spanner-Carty, who initially raised concerns, acknowledged the significance of the decision: “While this decision comes with mixed feelings, it is essential to focus on the bigger picture, transferring these homes to the tenants who are able to purchase them.”

Councilman Mr Clyde van Putten reflected on the years of effort leading up to this moment, stating: “This Island Council meeting has drawn the curtain on years of discussions about the sale of these homes. Successive governments have expressed interest, but my government in 2015 passed motions in the Island Council to make this a reality. I am proud of the unanimous support from all Island Council members, who voted in favour of selling 25 homes. I congratulate Statia, particularly the people of Golden Rock, on this significant achievement.”

The Statia Government urges all eligible residents to seize this opportunity and take part in shaping the island’s future. Further details on the process will be communicated through official channels in the coming weeks.