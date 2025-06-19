PLP Central Basseterre Chairman Dameon Lawrence: “The Drew-led Government of Lies Has Failed the People – It’s Time to Rebuild”

PLP Press Release

19th June, 2025

In a passionate address to constituents and the wider nation, Mr. Dameon Lawrence, Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Central Basseterre Branch, issued a direct and urgent call for change, declaring that the current administration, led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, has failed the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are facing a government of lies. That’s the long and short of it,” Mr. Lawrence said. “And to defeat a government of lies, we must be present, we must be vocal, and we must be honest.”

Mr. Lawrence made it clear that the PLP’s concerns are rooted in facts and broken promises, not personal sentiment.

“We gave these people an opportunity to make policies that have destroyed our country, he said. “St. Kitts for the first time in a very long time feels poor. St. Kitts for the first time in a very long time feels lost.”

Mr. Lawrence listed a series of promises made by the current government—each of which he said has proven to be a calculated deception:

• A national parental leave survey to inform policy: never done

• An expanded Poverty Alleviation Program from $700–$1,500: abandoned

• Housing allowances for frontline workers: not implemented

• Establishment of a dedicated facility for special needs and autism services in six months: no progress

• A $1,000 electricity credit for households: never delivered

• Construction of 2,000 homes in their first term: no sign of reality

• Reduced electricity costs and 24/7 access to water: a daily struggle for many citizens

While acknowledging the failures of the current administration, Mr. Lawrence affirmed that the PLP is not just here to criticize, but to offer hope and leadership.

“We had a leader in Dr. Timothy Harris who gave us a working template for success. Now, it’s time to rebuild with that same commitment to the people,” he said.

Mr. Lawrence emphasized that the PLP is currently engaging communities across the Federation to shape policies and projects that will form a bold new manifesto—grounded in the lived experiences and hopes of ordinary citizens.

“Our intention is to make St. Kitts and Nevis a place we’re proud of. Where every project and policy offers something that’s anchored on the people’s hope and benefit. It is time to rebuild our beautiful St. Kitts and Nevis.”

