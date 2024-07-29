Original Wailer Beverley Kelso Received Lifetime Achievement Award At The Simmer Down Festival

This past Sunday, July 28th, the 14th edition of the Simmer Down Festival was staged at Handsworth Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Known as one of the UK’s largest music and arts festivals, the event celebrated the rich cultural diversity of the city of Birmingham.



This year, Miss Beverley Kelso, the only surviving member of the original Wailers, received a lifetime achievement award. She was a backing vocalist who sang on approximately 25 tracks with the group between 1963 and 1965. The deaths of Junior Braithwaite in 1999, Cherry Smith in 2008, and Bunny Wailer in 2021 have left Beverley Kelso as the only living person from that ensemble.



In addition to honoring Beverley Kelso, Simmer Down will also feature Grammy nominee Julian Marley, who will perform with The Uprising Band, Queens of Lovers Rock, Janet Kay, and Carroll Thompson, as well as Peter Hunnigale, Peter Spence, Keisha White, Macka B, Mad Professor, and many more.





Unfortunately, as Beverley Kelso was not available, Kelvin Grant, of the infamous Musical Youth, received the award on her behalf. That said, click here to see her response to getting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD BEVERLEY KELSO’S NEW SONG “SIMMER DOWN”