British Virgin Islands Hosts Inaugural Virgin Islands Music Festival: Meet the Performers

The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission has proudly unveiled plans for an electrifying addition to the global music scene – the Virgin Islands Music Festival. Scheduled to debut over the US Memorial Day Weekend, from May 24th to 26th, 2024, this three-day extravaganza promises to be a celebration of diverse musical genres and international talent against the backdrop of the stunning Caribbean setting.

With an eclectic lineup featuring acclaimed artists from various musical backgrounds, the Virgin Islands Music Festival is poised to captivate audiences and establish itself as a must-attend event on the festival calendar.

Here’s a glimpse into the stellar lineup of performers set to grace the stage:

Rotimi: Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi is set to bring his dynamic blend of contemporary R&B, traditional Afrobeat, and dancehall to the festival. Renowned for his roles in hit series like Boss and Power, Rotimi’s musical prowess has earned him acclaim as a rising star in the industry.

Voice: An award-winning international soca artist, Voice is known for his soulful voice, positive messages, and captivating performances. With a unique fusion of soca, R&B, and reggae, Voice has garnered international acclaim and established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music scene.

Alkaline: As an international dancehall/reggae recording artist, Alkaline is known for his hardcore rhymes, infectious hooks, and energetic stage presence. With chart-topping hits and a dedicated fan base, Alkaline promises to deliver an unforgettable performance at the festival.

Freddie Jackson: Legendary R&B recording artist Freddie Jackson needs no introduction. With a string of chart-topping hits in the late eighties and early nineties, including classics like “Rock Me Tonight” and “You Are My Lady,” Jackson’s soulful voice and timeless music continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

VIBE: Virgin Islands Based Entertainment (VIBE) brings their infectious soca sound to the festival stage. Known for their catchy lyrics and high-energy performances, VIBE has become a musical powerhouse, captivating audiences both locally and internationally.

With such an impressive lineup of talent, the Virgin Islands Music Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers and festival-goers alike. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the British Virgin Islands, this inaugural event is sure to leave a lasting impression and establish the islands as a premier destination for world-class entertainment.