PEMBERTON FIRST FROM ST. KITTS-NEVIS ON CTO EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

In a historic appointment, Mrs. Cheryleann Pemberton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, Technology and Posts, has become the first representative from St. Kitts and Nevis to join the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO).

The CTO announced Pemberton’s appointment last Friday, marking a significant milestone for the nation’s participation in global telecommunications governance. As Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Pemberton serves under her nephew, Hon. Konris Maynard, the Minister of Information, Communications, Technology and Posts.

Mrs. Pemberton’s appointment to the CTO Executive Committee highlights her dedication and expertise in the field of communications and technology. Her role on the committee will involve contributing to the development and implementation of telecommunications policies and strategies within the Commonwealth.

This appointment is not only a personal achievement for Mrs. Pemberton but also a proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, as it enhances the country’s presence and influence in the international telecommunications arena.