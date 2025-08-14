Oman, Saint Kitts and Nevis Establish Diplomatic Relations

New York, 12 Aug (ONA) — The Sultanate of Oman and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis signed a joint statement in New York to establish diplomatic relations, based on cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

The statement was signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman by Ambassador Omar Said Al Kithiri, Oman’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and on behalf of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis by Ambassador Mutryce Agatha Williams, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations.

During the signing ceremony at Oman’s Permanent Mission to the UN, the Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis conveyed the greetings of Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister, and the Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, to the Omani government. She expressed her country’s aspiration to elevate bilateral relations between the two nations.

On his turn, Ambassador Al Kithiri underlined the Omani government’s welcome of this important step, which stems from the attention both governments place on establishing diplomatic relations to lay the foundation for enhanced dialogue and open avenues of cooperation, serving the interests of both countries and their peoples.

