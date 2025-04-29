Director of Health Begs Public: Don’t Come to JNF Unless You Must! — Management Walkthrough Follows Firestorm Over Hospital Delays and Deteriorating Care

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS —

Amid a tidal wave of public outrage over deteriorating healthcare services and chaos at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, senior health officials have finally emerged from the shadows — not with solutions, but with a photo-op walkthrough that critics say is long overdue and too little, too late.

On April 28th, 2025, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Curtis Martin and Director of Health Institutions Dr. Jenson Morton were spotted making the rounds at JNF — a move many interpret as damage control in response to weeks of scathing criticism and social media firestorms over long wait times, poor service, and administrative neglect.

But while officials were busy collecting photo ops and praise quotes, the public’s patience remains in critical condition.

During a recent radio interview on Freedom FM’s “Issues” programme, Dr. Morton urged citizens to stop flooding the hospital with non-emergency cases and instead head to district health centres for “mild and moderate complaints.” His justification? The hospitals are overwhelmed — especially on Mondays — and nurses at local clinics “can deal with them directly or consult a physician.”

Translation?

Don’t come to the hospital unless you’re half-dead — and if you are, be prepared to wait.

Dr. Morton attempted to reassure the public that JNF “usually” meets the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) four-hour response window, while also admitting that peak hours often result in delays. But frustrated citizens continue to share horror stories of overcrowded waiting rooms, delayed diagnoses, and a system cracking under pressure.

Adding insult to injury, Dr. Morton pleaded with citizens to stop using social media to air their grievances:

“Jumping to social media is a very ineffective and inefficient route to actually get your problem solved,” he said.

That’s rich, say critics — especially since repeated formal complaints have gone unanswered for years.

The Ministry has now promised a “public awareness campaign” to teach Kittitians how to use the healthcare system properly — a move many see as an attempt to shift blame onto patients rather than fixing the systemic rot.

And while Dr. Morton boasted that JNF is “outperforming regional neighbors,” residents remain unconvinced, pointing to crumbling infrastructure, outdated equipment, and staff shortages as the real symptoms of an ailing system.

Despite the spin, PS Curtis Martin’s hospital tour did little to calm the storm. Instead, critics argue it confirms what many have feared: the Ministry is only now waking up to a healthcare crisis that’s been festering for years — all while citizens suffer in silence or scream into the void of Facebook posts.

As the Drew administration continues to parade “daily leadership rounds” and “engagements,” the nation asks one burning question:

Where was the leadership when people were crying for help?

Stay tuned. The public isn’t buying the PR — and the JNF Hospital may be running out of lifelines.