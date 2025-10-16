OLIVIER JANSSENS UNVEILS “DESTINY”: BILLION-DOLLAR VISION TO TRANSFORM NEVIS INTO THE JEWEL OF THE CARIBBEAN

Charlestown, Nevis — October 2025

Founder of the highly anticipated Destiny Development Project, Olivier Janssens, has delivered his most detailed and impassioned message yet to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis—laying out an ambitious vision to position Nevis as the first modern special economic zone in the Americas and a global model of sustainable island development.

In a recorded address titled “A Message for Nevisians and Kittitians,” Janssens—who has called Nevis home for nearly a decade—described Destiny as “a promise, a partnership, and an opportunity to create jobs, protect our nature, and invest in our shared future.”

A Vision for Transformation

Drawing parallels with the evolution of Dubai and Monaco, Janssens said he believes Nevis can become “the Caribbean’s first global hub of innovation, wealth, and opportunity.” The southern corridor of the island—currently underdeveloped and prone to erosion—has been identified as the focal point for transformation.

To bring the concept to life, Destiny has partnered with world-renowned architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), designers of the World Trade Center in New York and several landmark projects across the globe. SOM’s master plan envisions an eco-sensitive community of low-rise neighborhoods surrounded by greenery, parks, lakes, and open spaces that harmonize with Nevis’s natural beauty.

Designing in Harmony with Nature

According to SOM’s design team, the project’s philosophy is rooted in sustainability and respect for the island’s ecosystem. “We want to create an architecture that’s in balance with nature,” one architect explained. “When you see Destiny from the sea, it should feel as if it grew organically from the landscape.”

A dedicated environmental impact assessment is being guided by Dr. Deborah Brosnan, a marine scientist internationally recognized for her work in coastal resilience. She outlined plans for reef restoration, habitat protection, and community stewardship that will generate local jobs while strengthening Nevis’s marine environment.

“Nature is the foundation of the economy,” Dr. Brosnan emphasized. “By aligning with nature, we build resilience—for the environment, for livelihoods, and for the island’s future.”

Jobs, Investment, and Profit Sharing

Janssens announced a series of major commitments aimed at ensuring tangible benefits for citizens:

Thousands of jobs —during construction and in long-term sectors such as hospitality, services, and technology—with first preference for Nevisians and Kittitians.

—during construction and in long-term sectors such as hospitality, services, and technology—with first preference for Nevisians and Kittitians. US $50 million in infrastructure investment over five years, including multi-million-dollar support for the Alexander Hospital and community health centers.

over five years, including multi-million-dollar support for the and community health centers. A 20 percent permanent profit-sharing arrangement for Nevis—10 percent directed to the Nevis Island Administration and another 10 percent into a Sovereign Wealth Fund to benefit future generations.

for Nevis—10 percent directed to the Nevis Island Administration and another 10 percent into a to benefit future generations. A US $1 million annual scholarship program for Nevisians to study abroad.

for Nevisians to study abroad. A world-first 5 percent profit share distributed directly to citizens via digital platforms, allowing locals to literally share in the project’s financial success.

Transparency, Inclusion, and Public Access

Addressing public concern, Janssens pledged that all land sales will remain strictly voluntary, with land-swap options available to owners who prefer to retain property elsewhere on the island. He reaffirmed that Destiny will operate fully within the Constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis, and that all beaches and traditional fishing activities will remain open to the public.

“Destiny is not a separate country,” he stressed. “The Constitution fully applies. This project will always remain open and welcoming.”

A Call to Participate

In closing, Janssens invited every Nevisian and Kittitian—whether job-seeker, entrepreneur, or professional—to become part of the initiative. Opportunities and application portals are available via destiny.com, where individuals and companies can register interest in employment, partnerships, and service provision.

“Together we can show the world what a small island with a big vision can accomplish,” Janssens declared. “For centuries Nevis has been known as the Queen of the Caribbean. With Destiny, we now have the chance to make her the jewel of the world.”

About Destiny

Destiny Development Ltd. is a proposed sustainable smart-city and resort community envisioned for the southern coast of Nevis. The project combines green architecture, digital innovation, and community investment with an emphasis on environmental stewardship and socio-economic empowerment. A detailed master plan is expected to be released in the coming months.