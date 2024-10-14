St. Kitts & Nevis Native Dr. Terrance K. Martin Named Co-Principal Investigator on $4 Million HUD Grant

Dr. Terrance K. Martin, Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Excellence in Financial Services at Winston-Salem State University, has been appointed a co-principal investigator on a $4 million research grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The study will broadly explore housing and community development needs and solutions for under-resourced rural communities with historically marginalized populations, with Dr. Martin focusing on the impact of financial education.

Born and raised in St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Martin brings a unique perspective to the research, particularly in examining how financial education can empower underserved populations. His role in the project will be pivotal in investigating how financial literacy can enhance economic decision-making, wealth-building, and housing stability within these communities.

“As a native of St. Kitts and Nevis, I understand firsthand the importance of financial education in improving economic outcomes for marginalized populations,” said Dr. Martin. “This grant provides a vital opportunity to study and address these issues. I look forward to contributing to solutions that uplift U.S. and Caribbean communities.”

The HUD-funded research focuses on innovative strategies to address the housing and community development needs of rural and under-resourced areas, with a particular emphasis on historically marginalized groups. Dr. Martin’s contribution will delve into how financial education can play a transformative role in these solutions, providing a roadmap for better economic resilience and access to housing.

Dr. Martin’s participation in this study also marks a transition in his research career as he shifts toward a focus on developing the Caribbean and other underserved regions in future projects. This work will have implications beyond the immediate research, offering insights that could shape public policy and community development efforts across the globe.

As Dr. Martin continues to build his research portfolio, his involvement in this high-profile study will underscore the critical role of financial literacy in addressing community and housing challenges, particularly in areas that have been historically overlooked.