DOMINICA STRIKES BACK: RSS AND LOCAL POLICE CONCLUDE OPERATION CLEAN STREET IN MAJOR BLOW TO CRIMINAL NETWORKS

Dominica has sent a powerful message to regional and transnational criminal networks: the island will no longer be a safe haven for lawlessness. Following weeks of precision-led raids, targeted intelligence operations, and inter-agency coordination, the Regional Security System (RSS) and the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) have successfully concluded “Operation Clean Street” — a sweeping regional crackdown on illegal firearms, narcotics, and violent crime.

A SHOW OF REGIONAL FORCE

Launched in late September 2025, Operation Clean Street was far more than a routine police exercise — it was a strategic show of regional unity and a decisive counteroffensive against the shadow economy of drugs and guns threatening the Eastern Caribbean.

According to official reports, the joint effort led to 73 executed warrants, 24 arrests (including two Dominicans and two foreign nationals wanted for murder), and the seizure of over 100 pounds of cannabis, multiple high-powered weapons, imitation firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash.

“Operation Clean Street demonstrates the strength and unity of our regional partnership in tackling organized crime,” said Superintendent Carl Greaux, RSS Contingent Commander. “Our officers displayed exceptional professionalism and dedication in service to the people of Dominica and the wider region.”

THE BIG HAUL: FIREARMS, CASH, AND FUGITIVES

The results tell a sobering story of the scale and sophistication of criminal networks operating across island borders. Among the items recovered:

Firearms: Two shotguns, one submachine gun, one 9mm Taurus pistol, six air rifles, and three imitation weapons.

Two shotguns, one submachine gun, one 9mm Taurus pistol, six air rifles, and three imitation weapons. Ammunition: Over 150 rounds across multiple calibers.

Over 150 rounds across multiple calibers. Drugs: 106 pounds (32,353 grams) of cannabis.

106 pounds (32,353 grams) of cannabis. Cash: EC$76,044 in suspected criminal proceeds.

EC$76,044 in suspected criminal proceeds. Fugitives: Markle Cooper of St. Lucia — wanted for murder. Antoine Boris Smith of Trinidad and Tobago — wanted for murder.



These seizures and arrests underscore a harsh reality — the Caribbean’s criminal ecosystem is increasingly interconnected, transnational, and well-armed.

DOMINICA’S TURNING POINT: CLEANING UP THE STREETS

For Dominica, this operation represents more than just law enforcement success — it marks a critical pivot in national security policy. The island has, in recent years, seen a worrying uptick in firearm-related crimes and narcotics trafficking. “Operation Clean Street” was therefore a reset moment: a declaration that the rule of law remains intact and that no community is beyond reach.

“The collaboration between the RSS and our local officers continues to strengthen our ability to protect citizens and uphold the rule of law,” stated Chief of Police (Ag.) Lincoln Corbette, praising the unified response.

Corbette’s acknowledgment of Rear Admiral Errington Shurland, Atlee Rodney, and Superintendent Greaux underscored the multi-country coordination behind the operation — one that blended local intelligence, regional strategy, and tactical precision.

BEYOND BORDERS: THE NEW SECURITY FRONTIER

What makes Operation Clean Street particularly significant is its reflection of a new security doctrine emerging in the Eastern Caribbean — one that treats regional safety as a shared responsibility, not a national silo.

Dominica’s success mirrors recent joint operations in St. Lucia, Antigua, and St. Vincent — part of a growing pattern of Caribbean states pooling resources, intelligence, and manpower to dismantle cross-border criminal syndicates.

In a region where small size often limits individual capability, the RSS continues to evolve as a regional security powerhouse — capable of coordinated, intelligence-led responses to modern threats.

LEADERSHIP, PROFESSIONALISM, AND REGIONAL PRIDE

The concluding ceremony on October 15 was both solemn and triumphant. The RSS contingent departed Dominica with full honours, following a formal address from Superintendent Greaux:

“The success of this operation reinforces what we already know — that when the Caribbean stands together, we are stronger, safer, and more secure. Our unity is our greatest weapon.”

The operation’s achievements have been widely hailed as a template for future regional cooperation, blending tactical enforcement with strategic deterrence.

ANALYSIS: A SIGNAL TO CRIMINAL NETWORKS — AND POLITICIANS

Analysts argue that Operation Clean Street sends a dual message — not only to criminal elements, but also to regional governments often accused of hesitancy and fragmented coordination in security matters.

It underscores that crime in the Caribbean is no longer a local affair — it is a regional crisis requiring collective muscle. As narcotics and arms flow freely across maritime borders, the RSS’s role as a unified regional shield becomes more essential than ever.

For Dominica, this success could signal a turning point — restoring public confidence in law enforcement and demonstrating that the rule of law can still triumph over the rule of the gun.

CONCLUSION: CLEAN STREETS, STRONGER REGION

Operation Clean Street has done more than seize drugs or capture fugitives — it has reaffirmed faith in Caribbean solidarity, security professionalism, and regional self-determination.

The message from Roseau is unmistakable: the Caribbean may be small, but united, it is unbreakable.

