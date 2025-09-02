Nurse Leader Jamella Francis Hails Renaming of Saddlers Secondary in Honour of Dr. Denzil Douglas

SADDLERS, St. Kitts — September 1, 2025 — The historic renaming of the Saddlers Secondary School in honour of the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas has sparked an outpouring of reflections and tributes across the Federation. Among them is a moving statement by Jamella Francis, Nurse Manager and Admission and Discharge Coordinator at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, who described the honour as a powerful symbol of leadership, service, and legacy.

Francis, speaking at the event, connected the renaming to the principles of servant leadership, which she first embraced during her nursing career.

“The renaming of this school in honour of Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas means to me that one person can actually serve in the capacity of a Leader and can give back to their community regardless of where you come from. For me it goes deep to what I would have learnt in nursing, the four tenets of servant leadership which is 1. To share power, 2. Putting the needs of others before the needs of yourself, 3. To lift others and help them to grow and to develop highly, 4. Collaborating for the greater good.”

Francis emphasized that Dr. Douglas’ decades of service as Prime Minister, Senior Minister, and community leader embody these same values of empowering others, fostering growth, and working for the greater good.

“These tenets are stirring me today because of the service of Dr. Denzil Douglas,” Francis continued. “What he has done means a great deal for the nation and for those who live within the community of Saddlers. I’m grateful and happy to know that his legacy will not be left behind—he would be remembered.”

Honouring a Statesman’s Legacy

The renaming ceremony was part of the school’s official start to the 2025–2026 academic year, with the Ministry of Education and national leaders paying homage to Dr. Douglas’ lasting contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis.

For Francis, and many others in attendance, the moment was more than ceremonial—it was a reminder of the power of leadership rooted in service and sacrifice.