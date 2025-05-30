BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — What was promoted as a historic cultural and business exchange between Nigeria and St. Kitts & Nevis has unraveled into a national embarrassment and yet another major failure for Minister Samal Duggins, as not a single Nigerian delegate showed up for the highly publicized Nigerian Cultural Exchange and Business Expo held on Friday, May 30th.

Local media teams, creatives, and business leaders gathered at Carambola’s Sunset Deck in anticipation of a grand cultural celebration and international collaboration. Instead, they were met with silence — and eventually, a last-minute notice claiming that “unforeseen technical issues with the aircraft” had grounded the entire Nigerian delegation.

“We regret to inform you that we are unable to be physically present…” read the delayed message from the Nigerian partners — only shared after the absence became glaring and embarrassing.

This debacle marks yet another failure for Duggins, whose tenure has been plagued by:

The still-incomplete Kim Collins Stadium upgrades

A stagnant marijuana industry with no visible progress

Angry calls from agriculture stakeholders demanding his recall

The forced postponement of the SKNABA basketball season due to unfulfilled infrastructure promises

And now, a disastrous no-show at an international event he personally championed.

Frustrated creatives and citizens alike are calling this a “monumental failure of leadership”, with growing demands for Duggins to be held accountable.

“This is no longer about bad luck. It’s about consistent incompetence,” said one disappointed stakeholder. “We deserve better.”

As outrage spreads, the pressure is mounting for new leadership and real results — not more PR spin.

#DugginsFailure #CulturalExchangeCollapse #NoShowEmbarrassment #FailedLeadership #AccountabilityNow #CreativeCommunityBetrayed