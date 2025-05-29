CARICOM–Colombia Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cartagena Deepens Regional Ties, Focuses on Sustainable Development and Climate Change

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA — May 29, 2025 — In a powerful display of regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Republic of Colombia convened a high-level CARICOM–Colombia Ministerial Meeting in Cartagena, deepening political and economic ties while charting a collaborative path forward on sustainable development and climate change.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis and Chair of CARICOM’s Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), alongside Her Excellency Laura Sarabia Torres, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The CARICOM delegation was led by Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett, who underscored the importance of advancing mutual interests rooted in regional resilience and inclusive growth.

Under the timely theme, “Sustainable Development and Climate Change,” the foreign ministers engaged in robust dialogue around pressing environmental challenges, energy transition, food security, disaster risk management, and expanding economic and technical cooperation between the Caribbean and Colombia.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Douglas hailed the meeting as “a reaffirmation of the strategic and enduring partnership between CARICOM and Colombia,” emphasizing the need for stronger multilateral cooperation in addressing the existential threats posed by climate change to small island developing states (SIDS).

“Together, we must build a future defined by shared prosperity, mutual respect, and sustainable solutions,” stated Dr. Douglas, who praised Colombia’s growing role as an ally in the region’s climate resilience efforts and green economy transition.

The Colombian Foreign Minister, Laura Sarabia Torres, welcomed the CARICOM delegation and reaffirmed Colombia’s commitment to supporting climate adaptation, trade relations, and capacity-building in the Caribbean. She highlighted Colombia’s intention to be a bridge between Latin America and the Caribbean, especially in areas of climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and biodiversity protection.

Discussions also touched on:

Expanding academic and cultural exchanges,

Enhancing regional disaster preparedness and response mechanisms,

Boosting trade, investment, and tourism collaboration,

Promoting digital transformation and innovation.

This latest diplomatic engagement builds on longstanding CARICOM–Colombia cooperation frameworks, including the Colombia-CARICOM Technical Cooperation Agreement, which has fostered training, technical assistance, and knowledge-sharing since its inception.

As climate-related disasters increase in frequency and intensity across the Caribbean and Latin America, the meeting closed with renewed commitments to advocate for greater climate financing and just transitions at global platforms, including COP summits.

With Cartagena’s historic charm as the backdrop, the meeting marked a meaningful step forward in regional diplomacy — one that reaffirms both CARICOM and Colombia’s shared vision for a sustainable, secure, and united future.

“Today we solidify our unity. Tomorrow, we act on it,” said Dr. Douglas, as the conference concluded on a high note of optimism and strategic resolve.