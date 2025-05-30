BPW St. Kitts celebrates 50 years

Business and Professional Women (BPW), St. Kitts celebrates its 50th Anniversary under the theme: Empowering women for gender equity, BPW SK 50. BPW St. Kittswas inaugurated on 16th May 1975, as an affiliate club of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, BPW St. Kitts hosted a Gala Dinner on the exact date of its anniversary, 50 years later, on Friday, 16th May 2025, at the Carambola Beach Club.

St. George’s Anglican Church Service, 18 th May 2025

In attendance, was the first president and only living member of the first Executive of BPW

St. Kitts, Ms Pamela Wall MBE GGSM, who received an award for her contributions, guidance and overall support over the years. Also receiving special awards for their contribution to the work of

BPW St. Kitts were:

Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG JP Dame Constance Mitcham Dawne Williams, Past President of BPW St. Kitts and Past Regional Coordinator, BPW International The Ministry of Health, represented by Ms Davida Irish The St. Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association, represented by Dr Joanna Davis The Advance Vocational Educational Centre, represented by Petra Newton

Outgoing president (2024-2025), Gillian Crooke, in her opening remarks highlighted some of the club’s signature projects and initiatives over the years. She affirmed that “We celebrate not just a milestone in the history of our organisation, but also the vision, dedication, and contributions of every woman who has been part of this incredible journey. Over the past five decades,

BPW St. Kitts has been a powerful force for change, empowering women in business, leadership, and community service, and fostering a spirit of collaboration and solidarity among women in all walks of life. As we reflect on the achievements of the past, we also look forward to the future, to continue paving the way for the next generation of women leaders.”

Leaders’ Summit, 17 th May 2025

One of the highlights of the evening was Featured Speaker, Wendy Isaac, a daughter of St. Kitts-Nevis who rose from humble beginnings and boundless aspirations. Wendy shared her life experiences and lessons that shaped her journey to becoming a successful Businesswoman and prominent figure in the fashion industry in New York and the Caribbean, a testament to hard work and perseverance, and an inspiration for all women and girls.

Other activities to commemorate this milestone anniversary included a Leaders Summit held 17th May, and which was led by members Dawne Williams and Delcia Bradely-King. Members also worshipped at the St. George’s Anglican Church on Sunday 18th May to round off the weekend’s activities. BPW St. Kitts will also be publishing a commemorative 50th Anniversary magazine which will be in circulation in June 2025.

The mission of BPW is to develop the business, professional and leadership potential of women on all levels through advocacy, education, mentoring, networking, skill building, and economic empowerment programmes and projects around the world.